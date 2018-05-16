We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate & Cherry Cookies 200G

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate & Cherry Cookies 200G
£2.50
£1.25/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ / 471kcal

Product Description

  • All butter cookies with infused cherry pieces and Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks, half coated with Belgian dark chocolate.
  • These melt in the mouth chocolate and cherry cookies are packed full with smooth Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks and cherry pieces for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our specialists with more than 50 years experience.
  • With Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Infused Cherry Pieces (16%) [Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cherry Purée Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citrus Fibre, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Carrot Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Invert Sugar, Blackcurrant Concentrate], Butter (Milk) (16%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (16%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (25g)
Energy1970kJ / 471kcal493kJ / 118kcal
Fat22.9g5.7g
Saturates14.0g3.5g
Carbohydrate59.2g14.8g
Sugars28.3g7.1g
Fibre3.7g0.9g
Protein5.1g1.3g
Salt0.40g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
