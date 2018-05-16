New
Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate & Cherry Cookies 200G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1970kJ / 471kcal
Product Description
- All butter cookies with infused cherry pieces and Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks, half coated with Belgian dark chocolate.
- These melt in the mouth chocolate and cherry cookies are packed full with smooth Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks and cherry pieces for an indulgent festive twist on a classic. Made by our specialists with more than 50 years experience.
- With Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Infused Cherry Pieces (16%) [Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cherry Purée Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citrus Fibre, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Carrot Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Invert Sugar, Blackcurrant Concentrate], Butter (Milk) (16%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (16%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (25g)
|Energy
|1970kJ / 471kcal
|493kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|14.0g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.2g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|28.3g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
