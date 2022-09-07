Tesco Calorie Controlled Beef Lasagne 380G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1512kJ
- 359kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.1g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.6g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.92g
- 15%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 98kcal
Product Description
- Cooked egg pasta layered with a tomato, cooked beef and red wine sauce, topped with white sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
- Are you looking for healthy ready meals? Our Calorie Controlled Range is made up of low calorie meals that can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Try our delicious Beef Lasagne ready meal for one.
- Calorie Controlled Low Fat Recipe 1512kJ / 359kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Beef (14%), Skimmed Milk, Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Red Wine, Carrot, Basil, Oregano, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Bay, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (365g**)
|Energy
|414kJ / 98kcal
|1512kJ / 359kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|43.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|5.7g
|Protein
|6.5g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.92g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When oven heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.
|When oven heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Contains alcohol..
