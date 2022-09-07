We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Calorie Controlled Beef Lasagne 380G

Energy
1512kJ
359kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

low

15%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 414kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked egg pasta layered with a tomato, cooked beef and red wine sauce, topped with white sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Are you looking for healthy ready meals? Our Calorie Controlled Range is made up of low calorie meals that can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Try our delicious Beef Lasagne ready meal for one.
  • Calorie Controlled Low Fat Recipe 1512kJ / 359kcal per serving
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Beef (14%), Skimmed Milk, Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Red Wine, Carrot, Basil, Oregano, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Bay, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy414kJ / 98kcal1512kJ / 359kcal
Fat2.5g9.1g
Saturates1.1g3.9g
Carbohydrate11.8g43.0g
Sugars2.4g8.6g
Fibre1.6g5.7g
Protein6.5g23.6g
Salt0.25g0.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

