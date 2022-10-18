We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Diablo Golden Chardonnay White Wine 75Cl

5(6)Write a review
Diablo Golden Chardonnay White Wine 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Diablo Golden Chardonnay White Wine 75Cl
  • This is a pact with the extraordinary. Allow yourself to be tempted and you will not regret it. This Chardonnay delights with its charming freshness and distinctive character. It seduces with delicate silky notes accompanied by a hint of passion fruit and papaya.
  • Region: Rapel Valley.
  • Wine of Rapel Valley
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Charming with its greenish-yellow, this Chardonnay dazzles from the start with its striking freshness. It seduces thanks to its mineral notes and subtle hints of citrus and peach. This wine is versatile, especially recommended to accompany fatty fishes, shellfish, and pastas with creamy sauces. Diablo. Disobediently good wines

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Héctor Urzúa Pistas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Riesling

Vinification Details

  • 90% of the grapes were harvested by machine and 10% by hand. The grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks for 15 days. The wine was then aged in stainless tanks for 12 months with oak staves.

History

  • Seriousness and tradition give way to a more sophisticated and innovative style. A unique wine, brimming with personality and intrigue.

Regional Information

  • Hailing from the Rapel Valley, this Chardonnay blends the excellent soils of an acclaimed terroir with superior winemaking knowledge. Made with grapes picked at the exact moment of ripeness deliver fresh, distinctive character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 4 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha Y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious and Slightly Sweet

5 stars

This Chardonnay is slightly sweeter than I expected but I love it this way, it is smooth instead of sharp and has a depth of flavour which makes it very drinkable. I had it without food and it was great to drink on its own but I would also pair it with some fish or Italian pasta dishes, particularly those with creamier sauces. Delicious!

Devilishly Tasty!

5 stars

After trying the red blend, I just had to try the Chardonnay and it's such a fantastic wine, definitely worth a try!

Stunning from bottle to taste

5 stars

Firstly the bottle is stunning, which drew me in to the Diablo Chardonnay. I loved the citrus twist coming through and was really impressed by this Chardonnay

The Devil Wears White

5 stars

This one is a WINNER !!!! a gorgeous wine and a really gorgeous bottle ! make your table Insta Fabulous with a Bottle of Devils Wine ! fresh, clean and full of flavour i may have a new favourite !

Excellent quality, fresh and fruity - very, very n

5 stars

Excellent quality, fresh and fruity - very, very nice.

I am not usually a wine person, however the label

5 stars

I am not usually a wine person, however the label and brand attracted me. I found the taste to be very enjoyable. Nicely balanced. Crisp, somewhat, but not overly fruity, will definitely be on my shopping list again.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here