Diablo Golden Chardonnay White Wine 75Cl

Delicious and Slightly Sweet
This Chardonnay is slightly sweeter than I expected but I love it this way, it is smooth instead of sharp and has a depth of flavour which makes it very drinkable. I had it without food and it was great to drink on its own but I would also pair it with some fish or Italian pasta dishes, particularly those with creamier sauces. Delicious!
Devilishly Tasty!
After trying the red blend, I just had to try the Chardonnay and it's such a fantastic wine, definitely worth a try!
Stunning from bottle to taste
Firstly the bottle is stunning, which drew me in to the Diablo Chardonnay. I loved the citrus twist coming through and was really impressed by this Chardonnay
The Devil Wears White
This one is a WINNER !!!! a gorgeous wine and a really gorgeous bottle ! make your table Insta Fabulous with a Bottle of Devils Wine ! fresh, clean and full of flavour i may have a new favourite !
Excellent quality, fresh and fruity - very, very nice.
I am not usually a wine person, however the label and brand attracted me. I found the taste to be very enjoyable. Nicely balanced. Crisp, somewhat, but not overly fruity, will definitely be on my shopping list again.