STATUS DESK TOP USB & C ADAPTER

Technical Specification: This 4 port desktop hub is perfect for use around the house. Featuring 3 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C, allowing for mobile devices to charge. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are perfect for charging mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

USB Specification: Input voltage -250V~50/60Hz. Output: 230-250V~, 50Hz, 0.5A 5VDC, 2.1 A, 10.5 W for each 5VDC, 8.0A, 40.0W for total. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C163972, www.fsc.org

2.1 USB output Quality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage