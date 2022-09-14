Oreo Twists Vanilla & Caramel Flavoured Biscuit 157G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2078 kJ
Product Description
- Cocoa sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour and caramel flavour filling (45 %).
- Cocoa Life
- We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
- www.cocoalife.org
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 157G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 3.3 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 pack contains 11 biscuits. 1 biscuit=14.2g
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
- We would love to hear from you on
- 0800 783 7106 (UK only)
Net Contents
157g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 biscuit (14.2 g)
|%* / 1 biscuit (14.2 g)
|Energy
|2078 kJ
|295 kJ
|-
|496 kcal
|70 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|23 g
|3.3 g
|5 %
|of which Saturates
|7.6 g
|1.1 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|9.5 g
|4 %
|of which Sugars
|43 g
|6.1 g
|7 %
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.57 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 pack contains 11 biscuits. 1 biscuit=14.2g
|-
|-
|-
