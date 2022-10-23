We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Boxing Day Curry Coated Peanuts 200G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Boxing Day Curry Coated Peanuts 200G
£1.20
£6.00/kg

1/8 of a bag

Energy
583kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2333kJ / 561kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a crispy curry flavour potato and maize coating.
  • Seasoned & Crispy Coated with a lightly spiced curry flavour
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Flavouring, Dried Blueberry Flakes, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Seed, Ginger Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice Powder, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2333kJ / 561kcal583kJ / 140kcal
Fat39.5g9.9g
Saturates4.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate31.7g7.9g
Sugars5.1g1.3g
Fibre6.5g1.6g
Protein16.5g4.1g
Salt1.14g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

View all Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nicely balanced tasting nuts

5 stars

Really good. Better than I thought. A good savory taste, but not too spicy. Fabulous that they are vegan too!!!

Tasty

5 stars

Really delicious. Makes a nice change and ideal for party season coming up.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here