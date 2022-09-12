We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aspall Premium Cru Apple Cyder 6X500ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Aspall Premium Cru Apple Cyder 6X500ml

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Aspall Premium Cru Apple Cyder 6x500ml
  • A sophisticated, sparkling cyder with a clean apple taste and a long, dry finish.
  • Appearance: Mid straw
  • Aroma: Floral
  • Taste: Crisp apple
  • Cyder Crafted in Aspall, Suffolk
  • ®/™ Aspall Cyder Ltd.
  • An elegant, extra dry cyder with a light floral aroma
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 3L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Tasting Notes

  • A sophisticated, sparkling cyder with a clean apple taste and a long, dry finish

ABV

6.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best Before End: see case label.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD,

Return to

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD,
  • UK.
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1 Unit Centre,
  • Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Road.,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 500ml

View all Cider

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious drink

5 stars

Delicious drink

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here