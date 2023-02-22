Emmi Caffe Latte Skinny 4X230ml
Product Description
- Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners.
- Chance to Win 2 tickets to the love island final party
- Plus love island merch available to Win
- UK, 18+. No purchase necessary. Internet access required. Love Island Final Party tickets promotion: Opens 00:00 GMT 06.06.22. Closes 23:59 GMT 14.07.22.
- Prize: 1 pair of tickets to Love Island Live Final Party on 01.08.22 including travel to Mallorca (or London in the event of Covid) and 2 nights accommodation. 2 pairs to be won via prize draw. Domestic travel expenses limited to €100. Winners will have 1 day to accept prize.
- Love Island Merch promotion: Opens 00:00 GMT 06.06.22. Closes 23:59 GMT 31.08.22. Prize: 1x 570 ml Love Island Picnic Glass. 150 to be won via prize draw. Max 1 prize per person. To enter: visit www.emmi-caffelatte.com/competition and enter name, email and mobile or purchase and scan QR code on any promotional pack of Emmi Caffe Latte then enter details. Max 1 entry per person/email/mobile per day. Exclusion apply. Full terms www.emmi-caffelatte.com/competition
- We are continually looking at ways to improve our packaging and make it more sustainable, that is why this pack is made with 30% ISCC certified recycled plastic*. For more information please visit our website www.emmi-caffelatte.com
- *The recycled content of this packaging is allocated using the ISCC mass balance approach
- Find out more at ra.org
- Reduced Fat*
- *Reduced Fat, -50% compared to Emmi Caffè Latte Cappuccino
- Love Island™ and © Lifted Entertainment and Motion Content Group 2022. Licensed by ITV Broadcasting Limited. All rights reserved.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, FSC® C106875
- Caffeine content: 80 mg per cup. Remaining lactose: <0.01g/100ml
- Only 78 kcal/331kJ
- Contains naturally occurring sugars - No Added Sugar
- Real Barista Quality Ingredients
- Made with hand-roasted Arabica beans from Brazil
- Only 78 calories per cup
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 920ML
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Partly Skimmed Milk 83% (0.7% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee** 17%, Sweeteners: Cyclamate and Saccharin, Lactase, **Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: see lid. Keep refrigerated.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Cup. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Emmi Schweiz AG,
- CH-6002 Lucerne.
Distributor address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ,
- United Kingdom.
- emmi-caffelatte.com
- www.emmi.com
- 0080 0090 00100
Net Contents
4 x 230ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 230 ml
|%RI/230ml***
|Adult RI
|Energy
|144 kJ (34 kcal)
|331 kJ (78 kcal)
|4%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.6 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g
|0.9 g
|5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3 g
|9.9 g
|4%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|4.0 g
|9.2 g
|10%
|90 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|6.7 g
|13%
|50 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.18 g
|3%
|6 g
|Calcium
|105 mg
|242 mg
|30% NRV****
|800 mg NRV****
|**RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|***NRV = nutrient reference value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.