New
Cadbury Layers Of Joy Eggciting Trifle 550G
Per serving 1/6 pot
- Energy
- 975kJ
-
- 233kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- A layered sharing dessert with Cadbury milk chocolate dessert, chocolate mousse, chocolate chip cookie and fondant dessert with a creamy topping.
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Chocolate Chip Cookie (9%) (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Buttermilk, Palm Oil, Dextrose, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Pork Gelatine, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (E472b, E471), Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (Pectin, E450, E412, E401, E410, E415), Dried Whey (from Milk), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Use by: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Number of uses
Each pot contains 6 x 92g approx. servings
Name and address
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
Return to
- Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/6 of a dessert (92g)
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|1060
|975
|kcal
|254
|233
|12%
|Fat g
|14.3
|13.2
|19%
|of which saturates g
|8.5
|7.8
|39%
|Carbohydrate g
|27.4
|25.2
|10%
|of which sugars g
|20.8
|19.1
|21%
|Fibre g
|1.4
|1.3
|Protein g
|4.6
|4.2
|8%
|Salt g
|0.22
|0.20
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Each pot contains 6 x 92g approx. servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.