Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino 250Ml

Delicious
Delicious and tasty caramel coffee, it's simply devine, nice and sweet coffee
Love it
One of the best chilled bottled coffees I've tried. The caramel flavour is simply delicious, although wouldn't recommend for people who don't like really sweet drinks as it's quite sweet but it is my kind of drink so I don't mind the sweetness. Bought as part of the promotion and will definitely repurchase
Great taste
Great tasting coffee treat! Loved the starbucks flavour, and the caramel is simply divine. Bought as part of a promotion.
Tastes amazing
This is my favourite frappuccino flavor, was worried it might be too sweet with the caramel but it is not. Bought as part of an offer.
Great coffee
Great coffe flavour, rich and bold taste and a great price. Perfect with any breakfast or at work
Good pick-me-up!
Great tasting coffee drink, nice and sweet but can still taste the great coffee flavour. Almost as good as the real thing. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Delicious
Bought last friday, although extremely sweet, ideal pick up for lunch. Bought as part of a promotion
Taste great
Dont need to actually go into starbies for this item this taste as good for an on go quick cold drink
This is okay
I tried this while it was on promotion and i usually like this kind of drink but it wasnt the best ive had im not sure why but the flavour just wasnt as good as other similar drinks.
Tastes delicious
Very tasty. A nice treat for a change. Really enjoyed it