Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino 250Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino 250Ml
£2.20
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® arabica coffee and caramel flavour, sterilised.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • Happiness in a bottle, Starbucks Frappuccino® Caramel iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It's a delicious blend of our signature espresso roast coffee, creamy milk and buttery caramel. An indulgent chilled coffee blend, a perfect treat which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go.
  • To enjoy our delicious Starbucks Frappuccino® Caramel iced coffee at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other indulgent Starbucks Frappuccino® chilled coffee flavours: Mocha, Coffee, Vanilla.
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • © 2023 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

2% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.3%), Sugar (5.5%), Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Acidity Requlator (Potassium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see neck. Refrigerate after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold, shake well.

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (27mg/100ml).

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk
  • UK customer service: 0113 382 7009

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 ml:
Energy:272kJ/65kcal
Fat:1.6g
of which saturates:1.0g
Carbohydrate:9.7g
of which sugars:9.4g
Protein:2.8g
Salt:0.09g

Safety information

High caffeine content (27mg/100ml).

View all Iced Coffee

50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious and tasty caramel coffee, it's simply devine, nice and sweet coffee

Love it

5 stars

One of the best chilled bottled coffees I've tried. The caramel flavour is simply delicious, although wouldn't recommend for people who don't like really sweet drinks as it's quite sweet but it is my kind of drink so I don't mind the sweetness. Bought as part of the promotion and will definitely repurchase

Great taste

5 stars

Great tasting coffee treat! Loved the starbucks flavour, and the caramel is simply divine. Bought as part of a promotion.

Tastes amazing

5 stars

This is my favourite frappuccino flavor, was worried it might be too sweet with the caramel but it is not. Bought as part of an offer.

Great coffee

5 stars

Great coffe flavour, rich and bold taste and a great price. Perfect with any breakfast or at work

Good pick-me-up!

5 stars

Great tasting coffee drink, nice and sweet but can still taste the great coffee flavour. Almost as good as the real thing. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Delicious

5 stars

Bought last friday, although extremely sweet, ideal pick up for lunch. Bought as part of a promotion

Taste great

4 stars

Dont need to actually go into starbies for this item this taste as good for an on go quick cold drink

This is okay

3 stars

I tried this while it was on promotion and i usually like this kind of drink but it wasnt the best ive had im not sure why but the flavour just wasnt as good as other similar drinks.

Tastes delicious

5 stars

Very tasty. A nice treat for a change. Really enjoyed it

