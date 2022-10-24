Canvino Naturally Sparkling Rose Wine 200Ml

Grabbed one as part of the 4 for 3 deal. Really ha
Grabbed one as part of the 4 for 3 deal. Really handy for a beach picnic and the best of the cans we tried!!
Picnic perfection!
Picnic perfect... stays chilled, perfect size for carrying and really refreshing... love the fizz... great wine... I'll definitely be back for more (even just to stock the fridge!)
Lovely sparkling wine - perfect for picnics!
I was looking for a canned wine that I could take on our picnic to the beach. This product really stood out to me - I loved the branding/colour and I thought for the price point, it has a very premium feel to it. The wine itself is delicious - sparkling which was a nice bonus and dry but not too much. The 200ml can is perfect for picnics and/or drinks on the go, will be buying again!
Beautiful canned Rose!
Lovely medium-dry Rose wine, and very convenient in a can to take out for the train, parties, or if i don't want to open a full bottle at home. Highly recommend!
Great Fizz!!
Amazing fizz, great chilled from the fridge and perfect for summer. Will be back for more!