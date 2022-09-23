We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Baby Calming Bedtime Lotion 150Ml

4.9(177)Write a review
£6.50
£4.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Formulated to be gentle enough for baby's delicate skin, AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort™ Bedtime® Bath & Wash is blended with soothing natural oat extract, a soft aroma of vanilla and the calming scent of lavender, and helps calm your baby before bedtime.
  • AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort™ Bedtime® Bath & Wash's gentle formula is designed to preserve your baby's skin microbiome. It is pH-balanced, tear-free and leaves your baby's skin feeling clean, nourished and healthy-looking.
  • This Bath & Wash bottle is made with 50 % recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable.
  • The AVEENO® Baby 3-step routine* is a clinically proven routine which helps your baby fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It consists of warm bath, massage, and quiet time. *routine consists of bath, massage & quiet time. Tested on babies 7 months+, 1 week+ use
  • At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.
  • SPECIALLY FORMULATED FOR YOUR BABY'S DELICATE SKIN: Hydrates & helps protect your baby's delicate skin, leaving it soft, smooth & feeling healthy
  • Formulated with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal & Calming Lavender Scent: Contains the scent of lavender, known for its calming and relaxing properties & prebiotic colloidal oatmeal, which can support the growth of microorganisms naturally found in baby's skin microbiome*.
  • Moisturises for 24 Hours: Soothes and Helps Calm Your Baby Before Bedtime
  • Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • Ph-Balanced & Free from Dyes
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-0001302], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply as needed and gently massage onto clean baby skin

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

150ml

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

177 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Best discovery for new baby!

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Discovered this brand with my youngest, who is 19 months old, and I wouldn't use anything else for babies! Leaves my babies skin super soft! It's a little pricier than johnsons but definitely worth the extra couple of quid. This one's my favourite for baby massages just before bed. It smells lovely and really does help to create a calming atmosphere for baby before bed.

Excellent moisturizer

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Amazing product, using it for tummy massage to help my colicky baby. Smells amazing, gentle with baby's skin, not staining the clothes, has a light texture and it is easily absorbed into the skin.

Soothing cream lotion

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

It's the best lotion. Leaves the baby skin smooth, calms the baby after bath because of levander and helps preventing dry skin. The smell is mild and nice.

Great product

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

The texture is amazing. My baby has very sensitive skin, and this lotion helps me a lot. Good quality and price.

Bed time fresh

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I love this moisturiser for my baby daughter! It is free from all sorts of chemicals and is a reputable brand leaving me confident that I'm choosing the right product for my baby. The moisturiser absorbs quickly and isn't greasy at all. It has a subtle scent - oaty lavender and is ideal as part of the bedtime routine!

AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort Bedtime Lotion

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort Bedtime Lotion is a great product to use on your baby at bedtime it is easy to apply and absorbed very well into the skin and wasn't greasy at all which I liked. It also had a lovely lavender scent that was great for sending the baby off to sleep.

Great

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Love this moisturiser have tried quite a few on my little boy and this has always worked best on his dry skin wouldn't use anything else now

Brilliant

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

If you like baby massage and trying to get your baby into a good nighttime routine then try this. Not only does it keep skin soft and good for delicate skin but it really relaxes them too helping them settle down peacefully

1-10 of 178 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

