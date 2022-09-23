Aveeno Baby Calming Bedtime Lotion 150Ml

Best discovery for new baby!
A AVEENO Customer
Discovered this brand with my youngest, who is 19 months old, and I wouldn't use anything else for babies! Leaves my babies skin super soft! It's a little pricier than johnsons but definitely worth the extra couple of quid. This one's my favourite for baby massages just before bed. It smells lovely and really does help to create a calming atmosphere for baby before bed.
Excellent moisturizer
A AVEENO Customer
Amazing product, using it for tummy massage to help my colicky baby. Smells amazing, gentle with baby's skin, not staining the clothes, has a light texture and it is easily absorbed into the skin.
Soothing cream lotion
A AVEENO Customer
It's the best lotion. Leaves the baby skin smooth, calms the baby after bath because of levander and helps preventing dry skin. The smell is mild and nice.
Great product
A AVEENO Customer
The texture is amazing. My baby has very sensitive skin, and this lotion helps me a lot. Good quality and price.
Bed time fresh
A AVEENO Customer
I love this moisturiser for my baby daughter! It is free from all sorts of chemicals and is a reputable brand leaving me confident that I'm choosing the right product for my baby. The moisturiser absorbs quickly and isn't greasy at all. It has a subtle scent - oaty lavender and is ideal as part of the bedtime routine!
AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort Bedtime Lotion
A AVEENO Customer
AVEENO Baby Calming Comfort Bedtime Lotion is a great product to use on your baby at bedtime it is easy to apply and absorbed very well into the skin and wasn't greasy at all which I liked. It also had a lovely lavender scent that was great for sending the baby off to sleep.
Great
A AVEENO Customer
Love this moisturiser have tried quite a few on my little boy and this has always worked best on his dry skin wouldn't use anything else now
Brilliant
A AVEENO Customer
If you like baby massage and trying to get your baby into a good nighttime routine then try this. Not only does it keep skin soft and good for delicate skin but it really relaxes them too helping them settle down peacefully