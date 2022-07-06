Vegetarian Butcher Vegan Impeckable Chicken Breast 180G

Tasty, cruelty-freel meal alternative
Really delicious, pan fried in a little vegan garlic butter. Don't expect it to taste like chicken, that's not the idea. But it makes a lovely meal and is great for both animal welfare and the environment.
Best vegetarian chicken
I became vegetarian five years ago after eating chicken and meat for 60 years. This is the best vegetarian chicken I have eaten and the closest of textures. In fact, it is the only vegetarian chicken I would eat
Genius
Genius. Highly recommend.
Incredible substitute
The best vegan chicken substitute we've had!
SO GOOD
Surprisingly awesome! Most chicken-y vegan meat I've had in a long time, soaked up flavours really well and cooked perfectly. I wish there was more in there because it's not quite enough for two, otherwise amazing.
Best meat substitute!
