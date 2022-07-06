Vegetarian Butcher Vegan Impeckable Chicken Breast 180G

Barbecue

Instructions: Pre-heat the grill to medium/high. Grill the fillets for 6-8 minutes turning occasionally, until golden brown.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Enjoy while hot. These are guidelines only as appliances may vary. Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.



Grill

Instructions: Pre-heat the grill to medium/high. Grill the fillets for 6-8 minutes turning occasionally, until golden brown.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 180°c. Place the fillets in an oven proof dish, pour over your favourite sauce and oven-cook for 20 minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Place pan on a medium heat with a small amount of oil. Pan fry the fillets for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

