Vegetarian Butcher Vegan Impeckable Chicken Breast 180G

4.8(6)
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg
Per 90g

Energy
567kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

-

14%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 630 kJ/150 kcal

Product Description

  • Soy-based chicken style fillet fortified with vitamin B12, high in protein and source of iron
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher Vegan Chicken Fillet is a true crowd pleaser. Whatever the meal, whoever you're with - this plant based chicken breast got your back.
  • Stuff it, bread it, enjoy it in a casserole, freshly sliced it for salad or pair it with potatoes and vegetables. Impeckable vegan chicken fillet is the perfect blank canvas to create all your favourite dishes.
  • Made from soy, these vegan chicken breasts are a high in protein and fibre, and a source of vitamin B12 and iron.
  • Vegetarian Butcher Impeckable is our proudest cut yet. Succulent and juicy they provide the perfect tender bite from comfort food to salad.
  • Get spoiled for choice with our vegetarian and vegan meat. Ranging from nuggets and meat balls to burgers, sausages and more - surely a vegan meat lover's paradise.
  • Our Impeckable vegan chicken fillets can be cooked in several ways: pan fry them; cook them on the grill; barbecue; or simmer in a stew. Classic feasts can be kept abreast with the times with these vegan meat alternatives.
  • Chicken breast is used in family favourites all over the world. With the Vegetarian Butcher Impeckable fillets, you can create any of your chicken recipes without the sacrifice. Because with these plant based chicken breasts, you can cook boldly without the poultry.
  • Our proudest cut yet! A full piece of vegan meat with a tender bite and the fibrousness you expect from lean chicken meat. The Vegetarian Butcher vegan chicken fillet has achieved Nutri Score A. It's high in protein and fibre, and source of iron and vitamin B12. From celebrating classics to a salad, these vegan chicken breasts make the cut for all your favourite recipes.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan meat alternatives that compete with animal meat with respect to taste, texture and nutritional value.
  • It was founded by Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation farmer and meat lover. He became a vegetarian with the goal to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes as least as good as the original. His ambition is to ensure meat lovers don't miss out when they switch to vegan or vegetarian meat.
  • Whatever your reason for switching, we want to provide you with a delicious experience of indulging to your heart's content in plant-based meat, while having to sacrifice absolutely nothing. You're just one click away from adding a mouth-watering vegetarian meat delight to your culinary line up. Enjoy all your favourite dishes or try something new - the choice is yours. For more information on our products and a great selection of recipes, visit www.thevegetarianbutcher.co.uk.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Premium Fillet
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Fortified with vitamin B12, high in protein and source of iron

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Structure (38%) (Water, Soy Protein, Corn Starch, Wheat Gluten), Sunflower Oil, Isolated Soy Protein, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum, Processed Eucheuma Seaweed), Citrus Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Lactic Acid, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Acetate, Malic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 3 days. For use by date, see side of pack

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Pre-heat the grill to medium/high. Grill the fillets for 6-8 minutes turning occasionally, until golden brown.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Enjoy while hot. These are guidelines only as appliances may vary. Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat the grill to medium/high. Grill the fillets for 6-8 minutes turning occasionally, until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 180°c. Place the fillets in an oven proof dish, pour over your favourite sauce and oven-cook for 20 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Place pan on a medium heat with a small amount of oil. Pan fry the fillets for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Number of uses

2 Portions

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • TVB,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy630 kJ/150 kcal567 kJ/135 kcal7 %
Fat7.2 g6.5 g9 %
of which saturates0.8 g0.7 g4 %
Carbohydrate3.3 g3.0 g1 %
of which sugars<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
Fibre4.8 g4.3 g
Protein16 g14 g28 %
Salt0.90 g0.81 g14 %
Iron2.3 mg (16%NRV)2.1 mg (15%NRV)
Vitamin B120.75 µg (30%NRV)0.68 µg (27%NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value---
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion = 90g (Each pack contains 2 portions)---
Tasty, cruelty-freel meal alternative

5 stars

Really delicious, pan fried in a little vegan garlic butter. Don't expect it to taste like chicken, that's not the idea. But it makes a lovely meal and is great for both animal welfare and the environment.

Best vegetarian chicken

5 stars

I became vegetarian five years ago after eating chicken and meat for 60 years. This is the best vegetarian chicken I have eaten and the closest of textures. In fact, it is the only vegetarian chicken I would eat

Genius

5 stars

Genius. Highly recommend.

Incredible substitute

5 stars

The best vegan chicken substitute we've had!

SO GOOD

4 stars

Surprisingly awesome! Most chicken-y vegan meat I've had in a long time, soaked up flavours really well and cooked perfectly. I wish there was more in there because it's not quite enough for two, otherwise amazing.

Best meat substitute!

5 stars

Best meat substitute!

