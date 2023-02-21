We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Des Tourelles Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl

3(2)Write a review
Des Tourelles Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl
£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
392kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • BORDEAUX SUPERIEUR. Red Wine, product of France.
  • Steeped in tradition from one of the best known wine regions in France, Des Tourelles Bordeaux Supérieur is an intense and complex red wine with flavours of plums, blackcurrants and woody spice. An approachable red wine with a savoury finish, it’s perfect to enjoy with red meat or cheese platters.
  • ©2022
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Yvon Mau

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Florence Beurg

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are harvested in September. Only the best grapes from the vintage are used in this wine. Traditional vinification in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. Maturing is carried out in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Founded in 1897 as a family business, Yvon Mau has generations of expertise in sourcing, blending and making wine.

Regional Information

  • Bordeaux is one of the most famous areas in the world for its wonderful wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France, Bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • An approachable red wine with a savoury finish, it's perfect to enjoy with red meat or cheese platters.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy313kJ / 76kcal392kJ / 95kcal
Alcohol10.8g13.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Forget the one star review, lovely fruity bordeau

5 stars

Forget the one star review, lovely fruity bordeaux no bitter taste , for those of you who know your wines open 1/2 hours before serving , enjoy.

Awful

1 stars

Awful. Tart with a bitter after taste. But then I never like French wines. Well not the stuff they sell over here in the UK. If you want nice French, go to France where they keep the best for themselves. Stick to New World, Australian where the quality its far superior especially for the same price.

