Des Tourelles Bordeaux Superieur 75Cl

Forget the one star review, lovely fruity bordeau
Forget the one star review, lovely fruity bordeaux no bitter taste , for those of you who know your wines open 1/2 hours before serving , enjoy.
Awful
Awful. Tart with a bitter after taste. But then I never like French wines. Well not the stuff they sell over here in the UK. If you want nice French, go to France where they keep the best for themselves. Stick to New World, Australian where the quality its far superior especially for the same price.