Fridge Raiders Meat Free Slow Roasted Bites 65G

Great idea awful execution.
I could not eat these. They had no flavour other than water that tastes kinda like plastic, and a soggy texture, I forced myself to eat two more bites after fighting the first piece I took out took a lot of effort to get down in the first place, and I regretted it entirely. It seems like fridge raiders are just still figuring out how to make something both vegan and actually enjoyable to eat.
Fridge raiders vegetarian
Not as good as other vegetarian options
Good enough to eat!
Texture was good, flavour fair, overalls I would buy this product again
Really enjoyed them
Love these they are very tasty will definitely buy more
These are actually rather morish and nice. A little dry but nothing off-putting, will buy more.