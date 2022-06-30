We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Meat Free Slow Roasted Bites 65G

3.8(5)Write a review
Fridge Raiders Meat Free Slow Roasted Bites 65G
£ 1.15
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Roast flavoured chopped and shaped fava bean bites with seasoning.
  • We're on a mission to tackle hunger pangs once and for all with real snacks of substance
  • We're talking bites that are full of beans, with protein and fibre, for sacking satisfaction that lasts.
  • Just great tasting, protein powered goodness.
  • Fresh from the fringe. Because life's too full for empty snacks.
  • Source of Protein
  • Made with satisfyingly good bean protein
  • Packed with plant powered goodness
  • Pack size: 65G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Fava Beans (65%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Starch, Fava Protein, Thickeners (Carageenan, Agar, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Chloride, Gum Arabic), Natural Flavouring, Wheat Fibre, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Psyllium Fibre, Dextrose, Hydrated Pea Protein, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Sage, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Spice Extract, Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Soya., Made to a plant based recipe in a factory that also handles meat. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keeping it freshFor maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pack. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Godley Hill Rd,
  • Hyde,
  • SK14 3BR.
  • Ireland: Pilgrim's Food Masters Ltd,
  • Shillelagh,
  • Co. Wicklow,
  • Y14 PY73.
  • Careline GB & NI: 0800 0778591
  • Careline Ireland: 1800 818347
  • fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (65g)
Energy905kJ/218kcal588kJ/142kcal
Fat14.3g9.3g
of which saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate18.5g12g
of which sugars0.9g0.6g
Fibre5.8g3.8g
Protein7g4.6g
Salt1.6g1.1g
This pack contains 1 serving--
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great idea awful execution.

2 stars

I could not eat these. They had no flavour other than water that tastes kinda like plastic, and a soggy texture, I forced myself to eat two more bites after fighting the first piece I took out took a lot of effort to get down in the first place, and I regretted it entirely. It seems like fridge raiders are just still figuring out how to make something both vegan and actually enjoyable to eat.

Fridge raiders vegetarian

3 stars

Not as good as other vegetarian options

Good enough to eat!

4 stars

Texture was good, flavour fair, overalls I would buy this product again

Really enjoyed them

5 stars

Love these they are very tasty will definitely buy more

These are actually rather morish and nice. A littl

5 stars

These are actually rather morish and nice. A little dry but nothing off-putting, will buy more.

