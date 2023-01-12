We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Arbousset Lirac 75Cl

4.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Arbousset Lirac 75Cl
£12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lirac
  • Lirac is a cru from the Southern Rhone Valley.
  • The pebbles and sandy soil add exceptional complexity to the wine. This cru produces powerful, full-bodied, fruity wines, with an element of spice.
  • An impeccably balanced wine.
  • It goes very well with roasted, grilled or simmered red meats, cheeses and chocolate desserts.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Arbousset

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Julie Rouffignac

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre, Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Sustainably grown grapes are hand picked at their optimum ripeness. Winemaking is minimal intervention using native yeasts, taking around 4 weeks with gentle extraction (pumping over). This is followed be aging in concrete tank and 20% in demi muid (600 litre oak barrels typically used in the Rhône Valley).

History

  • Julie Rouffignac and Gérald Lafont are both oenologists from the South of France, passionate about wine and good food. They unearth the most beautiful wines of Provence and Rhône Valley.

Regional Information

  • Lirac is a long established Cru of the Southern Rhone and lies across the river from Châteauneuf-du-Pape. It is known best for its complex full bodied red wines that have the capacity to age for many years.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • EMB 30073.
  • At
  • F30210-073,
  • France.
  • For

Importer address

  • Liberty Wines Ltd,
  • SW4 6LY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Liberty Wines Ltd,
  • SW4 6LY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious wine for the money, especially when on offer!

Go French

4 stars

So I’m new to red wine and trying to find something smooth that doesn’t hit the back of your throat with the sharpness of vinegar. So far a New Zealand Merlot (same price bracket) and a cheaper Australian merlot haven’t been good so I decided to try French and I can definitely taste the difference-this wine is much much smoother and so now I’m trying to do even better by trying different French wines but let’s just say if I don’t succeed I’ll happily come back to this one!😃

Superb! Even better with the 25% discount.

5 stars

Superb! Even better with the 25% discount.

Wonderful red wine

5 stars

I have been trying to find Lirac for ages and was so delighted to come across this. It is absolutely delicious and will be buying on a regular basis.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here