Arbousset Lirac 75Cl

Delicious!
Delicious wine for the money, especially when on offer!
Go French
So I’m new to red wine and trying to find something smooth that doesn’t hit the back of your throat with the sharpness of vinegar. So far a New Zealand Merlot (same price bracket) and a cheaper Australian merlot haven’t been good so I decided to try French and I can definitely taste the difference-this wine is much much smoother and so now I’m trying to do even better by trying different French wines but let’s just say if I don’t succeed I’ll happily come back to this one!😃
Superb! Even better with the 25% discount.
Superb! Even better with the 25% discount.
Wonderful red wine
I have been trying to find Lirac for ages and was so delighted to come across this. It is absolutely delicious and will be buying on a regular basis.