Porcupine Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml

Porcupine Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml
£7.50
£7.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Porcupine Ridge takes its name from these shy nocturnal creatures that frequent the forest and fynbos that surround Boekenhoutskloof Winery in Franschhoek. Ever since our first vintage in 1996, our wines have reflected a philosophy of authenticity, expressiveness and integrity.
  • Porcupine Ridge - a Boekenhoutskloof original.
  • V-Label.com - Check and Approved
  • Bold-Structured with Dark Fruits, Mocha and Fine French Oak Nuances
  • Wine of Coastal Region, South Africa
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Boekenhoutskloof

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marc Kent

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were sourced mainly from the Helderberg area near Stellenbosch. We used a small percentage of Cabernet Franc to enhance the flavour profile, lending a beautiful fruit character, a silky texture and subtle fragrance to our cuvée. The smart use of French oak for 9 months adds to complexity and structure without overpowering the wine.

History

  • Boekenhoutskloof was established in 1776. Located in the furthest corner of the beautiful Franschhoek valley, the farm's name means “ravine of the Boekenhout” (pronounced Book-n-Howed). Boekenhout is an indigenous Cape Beech tree greatly prized for furniture making. In 1993 the farm and homestead was bought and restored and a new vineyard planting programme was established that now includes Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Semillon and Viognier.

Regional Information

  • The Porcupine Ridge brand has its origins in the natural environment of the farm and the ongoing efforts to conserve the biodiversity on the property and the surrounding mountains. In addition to a number of rare fauna and flora species - such as the erica lerouxiae which is endemic to Boekenhoutskloof -the farm is home to a several Crested Porcupine families, which are however rarely seen due to their nocturnal lifestyle

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Made, matured & bottled by:
  • Boekenhoutskloof,
  • Excelsior Road,
  • Franschhoek,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • New Generation Wines Ltd.,
  • 14 Kennington Road,
  • SE1 7BL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • New Generation Wines Ltd.,
  • 14 Kennington Road,
  • SE1 7BL,
  • UK.
  • www.boekenhoutskloof.co.za

Net Contents

750ml

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Fresh Sauvignon Blanc

4 stars

Clean and fresh, bought it in the buy 6 offer.

OK, but.....

2 stars

It was OK. Good but left an almost chemical dryness to my tongue. I REALLY recommend Porta 6 and / or Grandeza instead.

