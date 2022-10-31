Disney Frozen Olaf Bath Fizzer 150G
Product Description
- DISNEY FROZEN OLAF BATH FIZZER 150G
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- Drop your olaf fizzer into the tub and watch as magical colours are revealed turning your bath water incredible shades of pink, blue and purple.
- ©Disney
- Change the colour of the bath water!
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Sodium Polyacrylate, PEG-8, Parfum, CI 14700, CI 19140, CI 42090
Storage
Do not store above 30°C
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Drop the fizzer into the bath to create a sweet smelling bath time!
- Remove all packaging from fizzer before use.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Caution! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required at all times.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
150g ℮
Safety information
