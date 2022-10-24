We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz 250Ml

4.3(34)Write a review
Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz 250Ml
£2.80
£11.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavoured Alcoholic Drink with Sweetener (with 9.8% Vodka)
  • Enjoy Grey Goose® Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz, outdoor, indoor, by day or by night.
  • Rich, juicy watermelon notes are combined with pleasing garden-picked peppery basil for a flavourful yet light and refreshing taste.
  • Created in two distinct and vibrant flavours, Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz or Strawberry & Lemongrass Vodka Spritz
  • Grey Goose, the Grey Goose Essences Trade Tress and the Goose Device are Trademarks.
  • Made with Grey Goose vodka and natural flavours
  • 79 Calories Per Can
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Rich, juicy watermelon notes are combined with pleasing garden-picked peppery basil for a flavourful yet light and refreshing taste

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply open and drink chilled, or pour over ice with a fresh garnish. The choice is yours!

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Return to

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.
  • www.greygoose.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

34 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Light and refreshing

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really like that this offers something different, flavour wise, to the other pre-mixed drinks available. It has natural flavours, is light and refreshing, and not too sweet. It has the signature smoothness of Grey Goose , wrapped up in a can for convenience. Great for grown up picnics and barbecues or just to have in the fridge for a refreshment

Lovely seltzer drink

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really enjoyed this it was nicer than some seltzer drinks I've tried. The flavour is subtle and refreshing with a nice kick

Super refreshing

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I really loved the idea of this, the watermelon and basil is extremely refreshing. The concept of this being a can is super unique, great for summer and really convenient

Grey Goose essence Watermelon & Basil Vodka

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

This was ok as a pre drink, I'm not a huge fan of watermelon so doubt I'd buy it again but it wasn't horrendous. The pairing with basil definitely made it better. I would like to try the other flavours as I think I would like them.

Not great, weak flavour, weird aftertaste

2 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

I received this for free in exchange of my honest review and I was really really excited to try this, but it was just a very dull drink. The basil flavour is completely missing, and the watermelon flavour is very artificial. Then there is just a weird fuzzy flavour aftertaste which is mildly unpleasant. I would not choose to drink this again, but it wasn't so bad I would refuse it if it was the only option.

Vodka spritz

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

Nice, light and easy to drink. The can is pretty too. The flavour isn't too strong, if you like a milder tasting drink then this might suit you.

Delicious

5 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

This is a great seltzer style drink. The flavour is really nicely balanced and I would definitely drink these again! The basil is subtle but makes the drink a little more interesting than watermelon alone!

Nice summer drink

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

Was very refreshing but I felt the basil was a bit too over powering for me. Didn't feel like you were drinking alcohol which is a plus for me

Light and refreshing

4 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

Refreshingly light with a subtle taste or watermelon and a hint of basil. The spritz is low in calories and if great on warm days

Not my thing

3 stars

A GREY GOOSE Customer

It was nice but it's not my kind of drink as I prefer more sweeter tastes but I let my friend try and she loved it and has already purchased more. It has really nice natural flavours

