Grey Goose Essences Watermelon & Basil Vodka Spritz 250Ml

Light and refreshing
A GREY GOOSE Customer
I really like that this offers something different, flavour wise, to the other pre-mixed drinks available. It has natural flavours, is light and refreshing, and not too sweet. It has the signature smoothness of Grey Goose , wrapped up in a can for convenience. Great for grown up picnics and barbecues or just to have in the fridge for a refreshment
Lovely seltzer drink
I really enjoyed this it was nicer than some seltzer drinks I've tried. The flavour is subtle and refreshing with a nice kick
Super refreshing
I really loved the idea of this, the watermelon and basil is extremely refreshing. The concept of this being a can is super unique, great for summer and really convenient
Grey Goose essence Watermelon & Basil Vodka
This was ok as a pre drink, I'm not a huge fan of watermelon so doubt I'd buy it again but it wasn't horrendous. The pairing with basil definitely made it better. I would like to try the other flavours as I think I would like them.
Not great, weak flavour, weird aftertaste
I received this for free in exchange of my honest review and I was really really excited to try this, but it was just a very dull drink. The basil flavour is completely missing, and the watermelon flavour is very artificial. Then there is just a weird fuzzy flavour aftertaste which is mildly unpleasant. I would not choose to drink this again, but it wasn't so bad I would refuse it if it was the only option.
Vodka spritz
Nice, light and easy to drink. The can is pretty too. The flavour isn't too strong, if you like a milder tasting drink then this might suit you.
Delicious
This is a great seltzer style drink. The flavour is really nicely balanced and I would definitely drink these again! The basil is subtle but makes the drink a little more interesting than watermelon alone!
Nice summer drink
Was very refreshing but I felt the basil was a bit too over powering for me. Didn't feel like you were drinking alcohol which is a plus for me
Light and refreshing
Refreshingly light with a subtle taste or watermelon and a hint of basil. The spritz is low in calories and if great on warm days
Not my thing
It was nice but it's not my kind of drink as I prefer more sweeter tastes but I let my friend try and she loved it and has already purchased more. It has really nice natural flavours