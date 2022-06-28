We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oppo Double Salted Caramel Swirl Ice Cream 475Ml

5(6)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Salted Caramel & Lucuma Flavour Ice Cream with a Caramel Flavour Swirl (10%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Our bestselling icon, Oppo Brothers Double Salted Caramel Swirl is a creamy and indulgent sea salted caramel ice cream rippled with a golden sea salted caramel swirl. Made with fresh milk and cream, and ingredients from natural sources like Peruvian lucuma fruit, a natural alternative to caramel known as the ‘gold of the Incas'.
  • Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
  • PEFC - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests, recycled and controlled sources, PEFC/18-31-129, www.pefc.org
  • Famous for flavour, not calories
  • 82 Calories per 100ml
  • Lower sugar
  • Source of protein
  • Winner of Guild of Fine Foods ‘Great Taste' Award
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 475ML
Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Oligofructose, Cream (Milk), Deionised Apple Juice Extract, Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Dried Milk Powder, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Lucuma Powder (0.6%), Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Starch, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers: Pectin, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Gluten, Egg, Soya and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed.For Best Before See Base of Tub.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Oppo Brothers,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • www.oppobrothers.com

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml
Energy579 kJ340 kJ
-139 kcal82 kcal
Fat5,9g3,5g
Of which Saturates4,2g2,5g
Carbohydrate17g10g
Of which Sugars11g6,5g
Fibre8,8g5,2g
Protein4,3g2,5g
Salt0,51g0,30g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Super salted caramel

5 stars

Another great ice cream from oppo!! I love salted caramel and this is so creamy and sweet with that hint of saltyness. Its very hard to put the tub down once its opened!!

Fab-u-lous! Nothing more to say. This is by far m

5 stars

Fab-u-lous! Nothing more to say. This is by far my favourite out of the whole range. Salted caramel is divine but this is a healthy version so more for me.

Indulgently Creamy

5 stars

I love the Oppo range of ice cream flavours, but this is possibly my favourite. It's lovely and sweet but not overly so and the hint of salt balances out the flavour. I don't count calories, but I'm aware this is classed as low calorie in the world of ice cream and I'm not sure how; as it tastes very indulgent, creamy and delicious.

Yummy

5 stars

I loved this ice cream as soon as the first spoonful went into my mouth as its rich in flavour and extremely Moorish. I would definitely buy again and look out for new flavours.

Just try it!

5 stars

I love salted caramel so I was really keen to try this. Its sweet and slightly salty, and just delicious. I'm amazed how few calories it has in it for the incredible flavour.

Great taste and texture

5 stars

Only recently started to try the Oppo ice creams but so glad I have, so far they’re all delicious this one is quite possibly my favourite. Great taste and texture and really creamy. I could eat the whole tub in one sitting easily!

