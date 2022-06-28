Oppo Double Salted Caramel Swirl Ice Cream 475Ml

Super salted caramel
Another great ice cream from oppo!! I love salted caramel and this is so creamy and sweet with that hint of saltyness. Its very hard to put the tub down once its opened!!
Fab-u-lous! Nothing more to say. This is by far my favourite out of the whole range. Salted caramel is divine but this is a healthy version so more for me.
Indulgently Creamy
I love the Oppo range of ice cream flavours, but this is possibly my favourite. It's lovely and sweet but not overly so and the hint of salt balances out the flavour. I don't count calories, but I'm aware this is classed as low calorie in the world of ice cream and I'm not sure how; as it tastes very indulgent, creamy and delicious.
Yummy
I loved this ice cream as soon as the first spoonful went into my mouth as its rich in flavour and extremely Moorish. I would definitely buy again and look out for new flavours.
Just try it!
I love salted caramel so I was really keen to try this. Its sweet and slightly salty, and just delicious. I'm amazed how few calories it has in it for the incredible flavour.
Great taste and texture
Only recently started to try the Oppo ice creams but so glad I have, so far they’re all delicious this one is quite possibly my favourite. Great taste and texture and really creamy. I could eat the whole tub in one sitting easily!