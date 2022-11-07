Zoflora Midnight Blooms Concentrated Disinfectant 120Ml

Zoflora Mdnght Blooms Conc D/fectant 120ml Tested to EN 14476:2013+A2:2019, EN 1276:2009, EN 13697:2015 and EN 13623:2010. Visit zoflora.co.uk for further details. For tips, help & advice, visit zoflora.co.uk

3 in 1 Action Kills 99.9% Viruses & Bacteria Including coronaviruses (Inc. the covid-19 virus), Human Herpes virus, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Rotavirus, E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella. Eliminates Odours Effective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet odours etc. 24 Hour Fragrance Developed by perfumers for beautifully fragrant home. A mystical seductive fragrance combining oriental rose and orange blossom with rich, dark amber. What It Does Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria Fragrances your home for up to 24 hours Dissolves & lifts the perfume Cleans light soiling & shines

Pack size: 120ML

Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfume, Alcohol, Surfactant

UK Made

120ml ℮

