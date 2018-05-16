We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Clipper Snore & Peace Chamomile Lemon & Lavender Tea Bags 30G

5(1)Write a review
Clipper Snore & Peace Chamomile Lemon & Lavender Tea Bags 30G
£2.50
£8.33/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Chamomile, Lemon Balm & Lavender Infusion
  • Natural fair and delicious, all the way.
  • Find out more at Clipper-teas.com
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • A comforting and delicately fragrant infusion that balances the delicious floral taste of chamomile and lavender with the refreshing character of lemon balm. The perfect accompaniment to a bedtime read.
  • Non-UK agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Natural, Fair & Delicious
  • Individually wrapped for freshness
  • Keep dry and away from strong flavours
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Chamomile* (30%), Lemon Balm* (15%), Lavender* (14%), Lemongrass*, Fennel Seed*, Rosehip*, Spearmint*, *Organically grown ingredient

Storage

Best before: see base. Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 250ml 100°C 3-5 mins

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreff 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • NL.
  • Chantal Organic Ltd.,
  • 93 Austin Street,

Return to

  • If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 Riverview,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

30g ℮

View all Fruit & Herbal Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

5 stars

I absolutely love these, they taste really lovely and always make me sleepy!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here