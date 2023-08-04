Aveeno Baby Dermexa Moisturising Wash Dry Itchy Skin 250ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Moisturising Wash is specially formulated for babies with very dry, itchy skin who are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Enriched with ceramides known to rebuild core elements of the epidermis, the formula is clinically proven to help preserve the skin moisture barrier.AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Moisturising Wash with a double concentration* of soothing oatmeal relieves baby's skin and leaves it feeling comfortable. It is clinically proven to cleanse and soothe, pH-balanced and free from sulphates, soaps and dyes.*versus AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Gentle Bath & WashFor a complete routine use with AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Emollient Cream, and for long lasting comfort at night use AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Good Night Emollient Balm.At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.- Formulated with a Double Concentration* of Soothing Oatmeal: the formula is clinically proven to cleanse & soothe.*versus AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Gentle Bath & Wash- With Ceramides: Enriched with ceramides, which are known to rebuild core elements of the epidermis, the formula is clinically proven to help preserve the skin- moisture barrier.- Unscented - pH-Balanced - Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free- Bottle Is Made with 50% Recycled Plastic & Is 100% Recyclable
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C015390
[PR-0001682], Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Ceramide 3, Glycol Distearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Lecithin, Coconut Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Made in Italy

250ml

Squeeze onto hands or soft cloth. Apply to baby's skin and spread gently. Lather and rinse.For Very Dry, Itchy Skin: Babies with very dry, itchy skin are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Also suitable for little ones who may be prone to eczema

