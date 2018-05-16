Tesco Plant Chef Alternative To Grated Hard Cheese 60G

Per 10g
- Energy
- 122kJ
-
- 29kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1218kJ / 292kcal
Product Description
- coconut alternative to grated hard cheese
- 100% plant based
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Sea Salt, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Tricalcium Phosphate, Potassium Iodide, Olive Extract, Vitamin D, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
60g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g
|Energy
|1218kJ / 292kcal
|122kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.9g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Salt
|2.50g
|0.25g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg
|0.15µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.76µg
|0.08µg
|Calcium
|240mg
|24mg
|Iodine
|45.0µg
|4.5µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.