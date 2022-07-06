We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Caramel Chocolate Dessert 4 X 60G

3.7(11)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.05/100g
Per pot (60g)

Energy
535kJ
128kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 x Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a Rich Caramel Layer.
  • Cadbury Pots of Joy Chocolate and Caramel Desserts are the perfect combination of dairy milk chocolate and soft, goey caramel layers that can be enjoyed chilled as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
  • Smooth & Creamy Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a Rich Caramel Layer
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (7%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Palm Oil, Cream, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (Pectin, E407, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471), Flavouring, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments, write to us at
  • Customer Relations UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ892535
kcal2131287%
Fat g10.56.39%
of which saturates g7.64.623%
Carbohydrate g27.116.37%
of which sugars g26.015.618%
Fibre g0.10.1
Protein g2.51.53%
Salt g0.200.122%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
11 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Good quality love the flavour. Wish they were just a little bit bigger.

Love these. Pity they have got smaller, and sell b

4 stars

Love these. Pity they have got smaller, and sell by date only 4 days away.

too sweet

3 stars

Too much caramel for me , very sickly like a pot of sugar, i usually have the ordinary chocolate ones so i'll stick to those in the future.

Not Pots of Joy! Far too sweet and the pots are

2 stars

Not Pots of Joy! Far too sweet and the pots are tiny and only half full. Will not be buying again.

Pots of joy, happiness and loveliness...

5 stars

I love these! Cadbury caramel is my favourite and these little puds are amazing! The mixture of the caramel and chocolate combines perfectly to make for a gorgeous tasting little treat!

just a warning - they're not vegetarian (and conta

1 stars

just a warning - they're not vegetarian (and contain palm oil)

Absolutely gorgeous

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous

These are absolutely gorgeous so addictive could e

5 stars

These are absolutely gorgeous so addictive could eat them all day

Smooth and creamy perfect for a treat after dinner

5 stars

Smooth and creamy perfect for a treat after dinner

A sweet treat

5 stars

If you have a sweet tooth and like cadbury caramel bars you'll love these. Couldn't eat them everyday but they are a lovely treat.

