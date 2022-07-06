Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Caramel Chocolate Dessert 4 X 60G

Lovely flavour
Good quality love the flavour. Wish they were just a little bit bigger.
Love these. Pity they have got smaller, and sell by date only 4 days away.
too sweet
Too much caramel for me , very sickly like a pot of sugar, i usually have the ordinary chocolate ones so i'll stick to those in the future.
Not Pots of Joy! Far too sweet and the pots are tiny and only half full. Will not be buying again.
Pots of joy, happiness and loveliness...
I love these! Cadbury caramel is my favourite and these little puds are amazing! The mixture of the caramel and chocolate combines perfectly to make for a gorgeous tasting little treat!
just a warning - they're not vegetarian (and contain palm oil)
Absolutely gorgeous
These are absolutely gorgeous so addictive could e
These are absolutely gorgeous so addictive could eat them all day
Smooth and creamy perfect for a treat after dinner
A sweet treat
If you have a sweet tooth and like cadbury caramel bars you'll love these. Couldn't eat them everyday but they are a lovely treat.