Eat Natural Raw Protein Bar Peanuts Almond & Cocoa 45G

A bar of nuts and dried fruit.

Here at the Eat Natural Makery, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives. Simple isn't it?

Source of protein Gluten free

Pack size: 45G

Ingredients

Peanuts 55%, Almonds 17%, Rice Syrup, Dried Dates 8% (Dates, Rice Flour), Honey, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2%, Crisped Rice

Allergy Information

May contain: Other Tree Nuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

45g ℮