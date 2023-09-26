We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Eat Natural Raw Protein Bar Peanuts Almond & Cocoa 45G

Eat Natural Raw Protein Bar Peanuts Almond & Cocoa 45G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.10

£2.44/100g

A bar of nuts and dried fruit.
Here at the Eat Natural Makery, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.Simple isn't it?
Source of proteinGluten free
Pack size: 45G
Source of protein

Ingredients

Peanuts 55%, Almonds 17%, Rice Syrup, Dried Dates 8% (Dates, Rice Flour), Honey, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2%, Crisped Rice

Allergy Information

May contain: Other Tree Nuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

45g ℮

View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here