Bosh Chilli Dish

Product Description
- Ceramic dip dish with chilli dipping sauce & dried chilli flakes.
- Super Tasty Plan-based food.
- Chilli Dip. Dip Dish, Chilli Dipping Sauce & Chilli Flakes.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate chilli sauce after opening and consume within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Before first use wash dish in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
Warnings
- Chilli Products: Can cause skin and eye irritation. After handling, wash hands in warm soapy water.
- Ceramics are fragile. Inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- IG Design Group UK Ltd.
- Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
- United Kingdom
Net Contents
1 x 40ml Dipping Sauce
Safety information
Chilli Products: Can cause skin and eye irritation. After handling, wash hands in warm soapy water. Ceramics are fragile. Inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
Ingredients
Water, Chilli Sauce (29%) (Red Chilli Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Seasoning (Chilli, Rosemary), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavour Enhancers (Disodium guanylate, Disodium inosinate)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|255 kJ
|61 kcal
|Fat
|0.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6 g
|of which sugars
|8.0 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Salt
|5.4 g
Ingredients
Chilli Flakes (100%)
Allergy Information
Storage
