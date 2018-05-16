We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bosh Chilli Dish

Bosh Chilli Dish

£5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Ceramic dip dish with chilli dipping sauce & dried chilli flakes.
  • Super Tasty Plan-based food.
  • Chilli Dip. Dip Dish, Chilli Dipping Sauce & Chilli Flakes.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate chilli sauce after opening and consume within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use wash dish in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.

Warnings

  • Chilli Products: Can cause skin and eye irritation. After handling, wash hands in warm soapy water.
  • Ceramics are fragile. Inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • IG Design Group UK Ltd.
  • Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
  • United Kingdom

Net Contents

1 x 40ml Dipping Sauce

Safety information

Chilli Products: Can cause skin and eye irritation. After handling, wash hands in warm soapy water. Ceramics are fragile. Inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 255 kJ 61 kcal
Fat 0.0 g
of which saturates 0.0 g
Carbohydrate 13.6 g
of which sugars 8.0 g
Protein 1.4 g
Salt 5.4 g

