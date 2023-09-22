We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Leave In Conditioner 250Ml

4.4(1345)
£4.50

£1.80/100ml

Creme Of Nature Argan Oil L/In Cond 250ml
Certified natural* argan oil from Morocco*Infused with Certified Natural Argan Oil from Morocco.No petrolatum**No mineral oil**No drying alcohol†**Formulated without adding. †Formulated without adding ethanol.For Exotic Shine™, Nourishing Moisture & Protection from BreakageThis unique two-phase strengthening formula combines nourishing moisture and protection against breakage, while adding Exotic Shine.
©2020 Roux Laboratories, Inc.
Dual-Action for Strength & Exotic ShineShake to Activate
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Dimethiconol, Disiloxane, Polyquaternium-16, Polyquaternium-6, Gluconolactone, Lactic Acid, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Benzophenone-4, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool, Sodium Benzoate, Red 4 (CI 14700), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), B00469

Produce of

Made in USA with US and non-US components

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake conditioner well before using. Spray throughout damp or dry hair as needed. Do not rinse. Style as usual.

