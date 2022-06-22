Tropicana Orange Juice With Extra Juicy Bits 1.7L

Delicious
Its refreshingly delicious :also great in smoothies
Perfect
It was good quality used at breakfast time
First Class Product
First class product, not made from concentrate. There are many OJs on the market but this has to one of the best. ‘Makes a very refreshing summer drink when diluted 50/50 with sparkling water.
To stay young and active drink Tropicana daily.
Now in my 85th year, I have been drinking this fresh juice for decades. I lived in the USA for almost 50 years and began drinking it every day at breakfast there. Not a dinky, wee glass. Each morning I still consume a 10 fluid ounces of Tropicana juice with added bits. Consuming freshly squeezed juice is very healthy; whereas that made from concentrate is very high in sugar and not something that I ever would drink. People tell me that I look at least 20 years younger than my real age. Each day I work outside in my very large garden for 5-7 hours minimum. Drink your Tropicana, folks, if you want to age well and stay active!
To good to not have in the fridge
Best one around it last for a week, great tasty you can tasty that it is real oranges . Tropicana is the only one allowed in the house not found one to touch it yet. With tropicana you know it is going to be good what ever flavour you chose.
Value
Quality and price
Excellent juicd
Delicious
Very refreshing during the warm weather