We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tropicana Orange Juice With Extra Juicy Bits 1.7L

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tropicana Orange Juice With Extra Juicy Bits 1.7L
£4.95
£0.29/100ml

Each 150ml serving contains

Energy
266kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177 kJ/42 kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice with Extra Juicy Bits
  • Too good to go
  • Past my date?
  • Look, smell, taste
  • Don't waste
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Perfect for families
  • Delicious Tropicana Orange Juice with extra juicy bits is made with 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • Each 150ml serving contains 45% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
  • The nation's favourite chilled juice brand is partnering with too good to go to help cut food waste. As long as you keep it cool in the fridge, there's no reason that you can't drink your Tropicana longer than the printed date. If it looks good, smells good and tastes good, then don't bin it - enjoy it.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® packaging
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Pure-Pak® classic
  • Elopak
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources, www.fsc.org
  • Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2021
  • I'm 1 of Your 5 a Day!
  • Perfectly Pressed Fruit Juice
  • Not from Concentrate
  • As with all fruit juices this product contains no added sugar
  • Tropicana is Juiced from the Best Quality Fruits
  • 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1.7L
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice, Orange Pulp (5.7%)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator. Use within 5 days of opening.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • Sold in RoI by:
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • RoI 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

1.7l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy177 kJ/42 kcal266 kJ/63 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate9.3g14g
of which sugar†8.6g13g (14%)
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C28 mg (35%*)42mg (53%)
Potassium200 mg (10%*)300mg (15%)
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 11-12 servings--
View all Fresh Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Its refreshingly delicious :also great in smoothies

Perfect

5 stars

It was good quality used at breakfast time

First Class Product

5 stars

First class product, not made from concentrate. There are many OJs on the market but this has to one of the best. ‘Makes a very refreshing summer drink when diluted 50/50 with sparkling water.

To stay young and active drink Tropicana daily.

5 stars

Now in my 85th year, I have been drinking this fresh juice for decades. I lived in the USA for almost 50 years and began drinking it every day at breakfast there. Not a dinky, wee glass. Each morning I still consume a 10 fluid ounces of Tropicana juice with added bits. Consuming freshly squeezed juice is very healthy; whereas that made from concentrate is very high in sugar and not something that I ever would drink. People tell me that I look at least 20 years younger than my real age. Each day I work outside in my very large garden for 5-7 hours minimum. Drink your Tropicana, folks, if you want to age well and stay active!

To good to not have in the fridge

5 stars

Best one around it last for a week, great tasty you can tasty that it is real oranges . Tropicana is the only one allowed in the house not found one to touch it yet. With tropicana you know it is going to be good what ever flavour you chose.

Value

5 stars

Quality and price

Excellent juicd

5 stars

Excellent juicd

Delicious

5 stars

Very refreshing during the warm weather

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here