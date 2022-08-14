Elizabeth Shaw Mint Crisp 162G

Delicious!
My husband loves them. I buy them to keep him happy!
Disappointed with your new product
In the past Elizabeth Shaw mints have always been my favourites. I bought three boxes of the mint honeycomb crisp chocolates and I was so disappointed. I’ve opened two of the boxes and I was thinking of taking them back because the quality is so poor. Because the weather has been so hot I think the transport of the chocolate might’ve affected the quality.
Our favourite mint crisp
Cant complain about the quality its as good as ever. The one disappointment is the decrease in the box contents for the same price
Product down graded in taste and quality
Having previously purchased Elizabeth Shaw mint crisps on numerous occasions it was disappointing that the product has been down graded in taste and quality particularly with regard to the chocolate used. These used to be a treat but I wouldn’t purchase these again. Really disappointing