Elizabeth Shaw Mint Crisp 162G

2.8(4)
Elizabeth Shaw Mint Crisp 162G
£3.50
£2.17/100g

Product Description

  • Mint flavour dark chocolate with honeycomb crisp.
  • Our Iconic Dark Mint Crisp Chocolate. Rich dark chocolate and crisp honeycomb infused with delicious mint oil.
  • Deliciously decadent and irresistibly moreish- one is never enough.
  • Each box contains 26 individually wrapped chocolates and weighs 162g.
  • Gluten Free. Suitable for vegetarians. Suitable for vegans.
  • With over 130 years of chocolate-making heritage, Elizabeth Shaw will always stay true to Elizabeth’s original vision: creating beautiful chocolate experiences, with a luxurious twist.
  • Our chocolate can only be as good as the ingredients we use. It’s why we never compromise on quality, and champion ethical, fair relationships with all our suppliers.
  • A little treat shouldn’t cost the earth. That’s why – from packaging, to ingredients – we’re committed to reducing our impact on the environment, one step at a time.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C120714, www.fsc.org
  • Registered with the Vegan Society
  • © 2022 Colian UK Ltd.
  • Elizabeth Shaw® is a registered trademark of Colian UK Limited, registered in many countries.
  • Indulge in our tempting dark chocolate infused with mint oil and melt in the mouth honeycomb crisp
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 162G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Peppermint Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Milk and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Cool and Dry.

Number of uses

Contains 26 chocolates

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Colian UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you:
  • Colian UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 988 0963
  • www.elizabethshaw.co.uk

Net Contents

162g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer chocolate
Energy2099 kJ131 kJ
-502 kcal31 kcal
Fat25 g1.6 g
of which saturates15 g0.9 g
Carbohydrate61 g3.8 g
of which sugars57 g3.6 g
Fibre6.2 g0.4 g
Protein4.8 g0.3 g
Salt0.12 g0 g
Contains 26 chocolates--
4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

My husband loves them. I buy them to keep him happy!

Disappointed with your new product

1 stars

In the past Elizabeth Shaw mints have always been my favourites. I bought three boxes of the mint honeycomb crisp chocolates and I was so disappointed. I’ve opened two of the boxes and I was thinking of taking them back because the quality is so poor. Because the weather has been so hot I think the transport of the chocolate might’ve affected the quality.

Our favourite mint crisp

4 stars

Cant complain about the quality its as good as ever. The one disappointment is the decrease in the box contents for the same price

Product down graded in taste and quality

1 stars

Having previously purchased Elizabeth Shaw mint crisps on numerous occasions it was disappointing that the product has been down graded in taste and quality particularly with regard to the chocolate used. These used to be a treat but I wouldn’t purchase these again. Really disappointing

