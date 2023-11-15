We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wella Deluxe Rich Oil 100Ml

4.7(59)
£7.85

£7.85/100ml

Wella Deluxe Rich Oil 100ml
Infused with a blend of nourishing oils, Wella rich oil offers 10 benefits to your hair: anti-breakage, nourishment, smoothness, UV protection, soft touch, easier brushing, detangling, frizz control, shine, manageability. Formulated without animal derived ingredients.
Ultimate Styling & ProtectionKeratin Protein 10Up to 3 days of intense smoothing and shine with nourished feelWeightless & non-greasy
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Trimethylpentanediol/ Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Benzyl Salicylate

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Application: Rub 1-3 pumps between palms and work through the lengths and tips on your damp or dry hair.

