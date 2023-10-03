We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Purifide Ph Control Cleansing Face Wash 150Ml

Purifide Ph Control Cleansing Face Wash 150Ml

4.7(91)
Write a review

£10.00

£6.67/100ml

Purifide pH Cntl Cleansing Face Wash 150ml
A clear gel foaming cleanser for use morning and evening as part of a clear skin routine. Deeply cleanses and unclogs pores. Maintains the skin pH and reduces bacteria to help prevent spots. Rinses away easily to leave skin clean and balanced.With a complex of gluconolactone, niacinamide and Zinc, known to soothe dryness and help reduce bacteria that can cause breakouts.
From the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.
Dermatologically TestedDeeply cleanses and unclogs poresClinically Proven to deeply cleanse while respecting the skin's pH to help prevent spotsSoap-freeAlso suitable for sensitive and spot-prone skinGently removes excess oilsBoosts skin hydration for up to 4 hours
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Gluconolactone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Niacinamide, Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Propanediol, Zinc Gluconate, Mandelic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Use twice a day. Apply to wet skin and massage into a lather, then rinse off. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly.

View all Spot Treatment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here