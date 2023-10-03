Purifide Ph Control Cleansing Face Wash 150Ml

Purifide pH Cntl Cleansing Face Wash 150ml

A clear gel foaming cleanser for use morning and evening as part of a clear skin routine. Deeply cleanses and unclogs pores. Maintains the skin pH and reduces bacteria to help prevent spots. Rinses away easily to leave skin clean and balanced. With a complex of gluconolactone, niacinamide and Zinc, known to soothe dryness and help reduce bacteria that can cause breakouts.

From the makers of Acnecide, Purifide products are a range of cleansers and moisturisers for the daily care of blemish and spot-prone skin that work to keep pores clear, balance oiliness, hydration, skin pH and bacteria to help prevent spots and promote clearer skin.

Dermatologically Tested Deeply cleanses and unclogs pores Clinically Proven to deeply cleanse while respecting the skin's pH to help prevent spots Soap-free Also suitable for sensitive and spot-prone skin Gently removes excess oils Boosts skin hydration for up to 4 hours

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Gluconolactone, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Niacinamide, Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Propanediol, Zinc Gluconate, Mandelic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage