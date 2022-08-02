We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitstable Bay Pale Ale 4 X 440Ml

4.2(4)Write a review
£4.75
£2.70/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Whitstable combines old seaside charm with a modern Bohemian vibe and this is reflected in the Whitstable Bay collection. This thirst-quenching pale ale is inspired by brisk walks along the beach past the iconic Old Neptune (featured), and is crafted using aromatic Challenger and Styrian Goldings hops, delivering a fruity, refreshing taste.
  • Refreshingly light with fruity citrus notes
  • Faversham Steam Brewery
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup and Hops

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see highlighted ingredients

Tasting Notes

  • This thirst-quenching pale ale is inspired by brisk walks along the beach past the iconic Old Neptune (featured), and is crafted using aromatic Challenger and Styrian Goldings hops, delivering a fruity, refreshing taste

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before See Base.

Produce of

Product of England

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Lightly Chilled.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Shepherd Neame Ltd.,
  • Faversham Kent,
  • ME13 7AX,
  • England.

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy144kJ/34 kCal
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Brilliant very good value for the money , it has a very nice golden amber colour to the beer , nice zesty orange after taste , good hops and no copper aftertaste , that Real Ale Craft Beer guy was wrong , this is a good beer.

Light and refreshing

5 stars

Light and refreshing

Excellent Pale, whether Can or Bottle

5 stars

Tried the 4x440 cans after enjoying bottled Whitstable Bay pale ale. Absolutely terrific, refreshing, light and great tasting pale - thoroughly recommended !

Love pale ale but this had a very bitter aftertast

2 stars

Love pale ale but this had a very bitter aftertaste really quite undrinkable.

