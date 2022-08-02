Whitstable Bay Pale Ale 4 X 440Ml

Excellent value for money
Brilliant very good value for the money , it has a very nice golden amber colour to the beer , nice zesty orange after taste , good hops and no copper aftertaste , that Real Ale Craft Beer guy was wrong , this is a good beer.
Light and refreshing
Excellent Pale, whether Can or Bottle
Tried the 4x440 cans after enjoying bottled Whitstable Bay pale ale. Absolutely terrific, refreshing, light and great tasting pale - thoroughly recommended !
Love pale ale but this had a very bitter aftertast
Love pale ale but this had a very bitter aftertaste really quite undrinkable.