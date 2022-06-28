We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 280G

4.5(52)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 280G
£ 3.00
£10.72/kg

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
177kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • Fresh Herbs Taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Garlic (1.3 %), Salt, Herbs, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 9-10 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g
Energy591 kJ177 kJ
-142 kcal43 kcal
Fat10 g3.0 g
of which Saturate6.7 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate5.3 g1.6 g
of which Sugars5.3 g1.6 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein7.2 g2.2 g
Salt0.91 g0.27 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

52 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love the quality and taste Good product for slimm

5 stars

Love the quality and taste Good product for slimming

Love it

5 stars

Soft and very speadable. Love the taste. I don't think I will go back to the ordinary Philadelphia

Yes great. Put it on toast

5 stars

Yes great. Put it on toast

Great taste and low in calories

5 stars

Love this on crackers fabulous flavour and low calorie. Fabulous. I like it most when it’s on offer.

SHRINKFLATION, size of tub reduced significantly.

3 stars

We like the Philadelphia, but the manufacturer has just subjected the tubs to Shrinkflation. Size reduced from 340g to 280g but kept same price. Why do manufacturers think we are stupid. It's also very non-eco as we will have more plastic waste per quantity of product supplied to our tables - about 20% extra plastic to pot up the cheese. Very Bad, dear manufacturer.

Philadelphia

5 stars

Great smooth taste with added dimension of garlic and herbs. Perfect on crisp breads

Ok

3 stars

it was nice but I found the herbs a little too strong in flavour for my liking

Good flavour

4 stars

Easy to spread. Great on sandwiches for lunch boxes. We liked this flavour. I bought this as part of a promotion

Very strong

2 stars

Garlic tasting was very strong. Wasnt overly keen. Brought as part of a promotion

Great flavour

5 stars

Garlic & herb Philadelphia had a great flavour. I used on pasta with a little milk & bacon for a cheats carbonara, quick & tasty meal. Bought on promotion.

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here