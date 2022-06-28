Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 280G

Love the quality and taste Good product for slimm
Love the quality and taste Good product for slimming
Love it
Soft and very speadable. Love the taste. I don't think I will go back to the ordinary Philadelphia
Great taste and low in calories
Love this on crackers fabulous flavour and low calorie. Fabulous. I like it most when it’s on offer.
SHRINKFLATION, size of tub reduced significantly.
We like the Philadelphia, but the manufacturer has just subjected the tubs to Shrinkflation. Size reduced from 340g to 280g but kept same price. Why do manufacturers think we are stupid. It's also very non-eco as we will have more plastic waste per quantity of product supplied to our tables - about 20% extra plastic to pot up the cheese. Very Bad, dear manufacturer.
Philadelphia
Great smooth taste with added dimension of garlic and herbs. Perfect on crisp breads
Ok
it was nice but I found the herbs a little too strong in flavour for my liking
Good flavour
Easy to spread. Great on sandwiches for lunch boxes. We liked this flavour. I bought this as part of a promotion
Very strong
Garlic tasting was very strong. Wasnt overly keen. Brought as part of a promotion
Great flavour
Garlic & herb Philadelphia had a great flavour. I used on pasta with a little milk & bacon for a cheats carbonara, quick & tasty meal. Bought on promotion.