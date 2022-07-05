We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitley Neill Pineapple Gin 70Cl

image 1 of Whitley Neill Pineapple Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Whitley Neill Pineapple Gin 70cl
  • Distilled at the City of London Distillery, the Home of Whitley Neill Gin. The only distillery in the heart of London for over 200 years.
  • Inspired by Johnny's travels to the Americas our pineapple gin is distilled with a focus on the zesty sweetness of Costa Rican pineapples balanced with juicy Persian pomegranates to deliver a fresh tropical fruit flavour.
  • Aroma
  • Tropical fruit and zesty citrus with notes of freshly cut pineapple, lemon and earthiness.
  • Palate
  • Juniper and a little pepper lead into a crescendo of tropical pineapple and smooth citrus.
  • Finish
  • Rich notes of citrus continue alongside tropical fruit and a hint of spice.
  • Our range of handcrafted Gins includes a mix of classic London Dry Gins with a vast selection of leading Gin flavours, including the famous Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin and new seasonal exotic flavours Mango and Lime and Watermelon and Kiwi.
  • Units per case - 6
  • Unit volume - 0.7L
  • Dimensions empty - 84 x 84 x 228 mm
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits,
  • First Floor, Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.

Return to

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits,
  • First Floor, Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.
A lovely flavour gin

5 stars

I love pineapple so this was great for me. Really tasty this is my favourite

Pineapple Heaven.

5 stars

This is really nice, but if you are thinking of a big hit of pineapple then this isn't what you want. As with some of the other Whitley Neill this is quite subtle. Not one for drinking neat, although some of the others are. Not keen on tonic, and so we used diet lemonade, you are left with a light pineapple taste after sipping this, and it's a good pineapple not artificial in anyway. There are a few new ones out of Whitley Neill which I hope Tesco's will get in. I have yet to try the new Peach. We have already tried Pink Apricot and have to say that that is great too. Slightly stronger in taste and drinkable neat. Hopefully in store soon, unless of course they are exclusive flavours to different stores.

WOW!

5 stars

This is one of the loveliest gins I've tasted in a long time. It is absolutely gorgeous. Just add ice, lemonade and a slice of lemon - perfect! I've tried several new fruit flavoured gins recently, but none of them are a patch on this one.

