Whitley Neill Pineapple Gin 70cl

A lovely flavour gin
I love pineapple so this was great for me. Really tasty this is my favourite
Pineapple Heaven.
This is really nice, but if you are thinking of a big hit of pineapple then this isn't what you want. As with some of the other Whitley Neill this is quite subtle. Not one for drinking neat, although some of the others are. Not keen on tonic, and so we used diet lemonade, you are left with a light pineapple taste after sipping this, and it's a good pineapple not artificial in anyway. There are a few new ones out of Whitley Neill which I hope Tesco's will get in. I have yet to try the new Peach. We have already tried Pink Apricot and have to say that that is great too. Slightly stronger in taste and drinkable neat. Hopefully in store soon, unless of course they are exclusive flavours to different stores.
WOW!
This is one of the loveliest gins I've tasted in a long time. It is absolutely gorgeous. Just add ice, lemonade and a slice of lemon - perfect! I've tried several new fruit flavoured gins recently, but none of them are a patch on this one.