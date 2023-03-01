Beyond Nootropic Blue Raspberry Lemonade Supplement 10G
Ingredients
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Additives
|Typical Values
|Per 10g Serving
|%RI
|Energy
|48kJ/11kcal
|-
|Fat
|0 g
|-
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|-
|Carbohydrates
|3 g
|-
|of which Sugars
|0.03 g
|-
|Fibre
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|0 g
|-
|Salt
|0 g
|-
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100%
|Niacin
|7 mg NE
|43%
|Pantothenic Acid
|3 mg
|50%
|Vitamin B6
|1.25 mg
|89%
|Riboflavin
|0.7 mg
|50%
|Folic Acid
|100 µg
|50%
|Vitamin B12
|1.25 µg
|50%
|Biotin
|20 µg
|40%
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100%
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40%
|Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI
|700 mg
|-
|L-Tyrosine
|500 mg
|-
|L-Choline Bitartrate
|400 mg
|-
|L-Theanine (from Camellia sinensis)
|200 mg
|-
|Bacopa Monnieri Extract
|200 mg
|-
|KSM-66®* (Ashwagandha Extract)
|150 mg
|-
|Coffeine® (Natural Caffeine)
|150 mg
|-
|Panax Ginseng Extract
|100 mg
|-
|Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract
|50 mg
|-
|*KSM-66 is a registered trademark of Ixoreal Biomed Inc
|-
|-
|Serving per sachet: 1, Serving size: 1 sachet (10g)
|-
|-
Manufacturer Address
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023