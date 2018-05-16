Violife Vegan 12 Mozzarella Flavour Slices Cheese Alternative 160G
New
Product Description
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Melty Stretchy
- With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12
- Source of Calcium
- Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 160G
- Source of Calcium
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (26%), Modified Starch*, Starch, Sea Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Lentil Protein, Mozzarella Flavour, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12, *Not to be confused with GMO (Genetically Modified) ingredients
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened consume within 7 days. Storage temperature: +2°C - +8°C.
Number of uses
The packaging contains 12 slices of 20g
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arivia S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
Return to
- Violife UK,
- P.O. Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +30 2311 990700
- E-Mail: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (13g)***
|%RI* Per Slice***
|Energy
|1361kJ/328kcal
|177kJ/43kcal
|2%
|Fat
|26g
|3.4g
|5%
|- Of which Saturates
|24g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrates
|23g
|3.0g
|1%
|- Of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Protein
|0.4g
|<0.5g
|0%
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.29g
|5%
|Vitamins
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (13g)
|%NRV**Per Slice***
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100% of NRV**)
|0.33µg
|13%
|Minerals
|Per 100g
|Per Slice (13g)
|%NRV**Per Slice***
|Calcium
|470mg (59% of NRV**)
|61.1mg
|8%
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU reg 1169/2011
|-
|-
|-
|*** The packaging contains 12 slices of 20g
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.