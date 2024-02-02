Patak's Mango Chutney 210g

Mild Mango Chutney with a Delicious Blend of Spices.

This chutney is hugely versatile: dip with Patak's Pappadums or try a spoonful with a Tikka Masala curry for the perfect match. If you're feeling adventurous, add an Indian twist to cheese and sandwiches.

Chili rating - Mild - 1 Sweet and fruity Gluten Free Always no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sugar, Mango (43%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Ground Spices, Cumin Seed, Dried Crushed Red Chilli, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dip with our Pappadums or add an Indian twist to cheese and sandwiches. Try a spoonful with your Tikka Masala curry for the perfect match.

Additives