New
Patak's Mango Chutney 210g

Patak's Mango Chutney 210g

£1.85

£8.81/kg

Vegan

Mild Mango Chutney with a Delicious Blend of Spices.
This chutney is hugely versatile: dip with Patak's Pappadums or try a spoonful with a Tikka Masala curry for the perfect match. If you're feeling adventurous, add an Indian twist to cheese and sandwiches.
Chili rating - Mild - 1Sweet and fruityGluten FreeAlways no artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sugar, Mango (43%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Ground Spices, Cumin Seed, Dried Crushed Red Chilli, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dip with our Pappadums or add an Indian twist to cheese and sandwiches.Try a spoonful with your Tikka Masala curry for the perfect match.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

