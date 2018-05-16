We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Alta Veduta Chianti 75Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Alta Veduta Chianti 75Cl

Low Everyday Price

£5.25
£5.25/75cl

Low Everyday Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
382kJ
92kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 305kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • CHIANTI DENOMINAZIONE DI ORIGINE CONTROLLATA E GARANTITA
  • With breathtaking views of the rolling hills of Tuscany, Alta Veduta is a medium bodied, fruity Chianti made from a Sangiovese red grape blend. Bursting with bright cherry and blueberry flavours with a long, juicy finish. It is perfect with spaghetti bolognese or lasagne.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Melini S.p.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alessandro Zanette

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese, RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The vines are situated on well-exposed hills, trained prevalently by the Guyot and Cordon systems, on medium density soil of tufo and alberese, the two typical soils in the Chianti area of Tuscany. The grapes are picked between September and October, in the correct state of ripeness. These are then vinified on red wine method, checking temperature and quality of maceration. The wine stays some months in tank before being bottled.

History

  • The Chianti region is complimented by a mild climate, beautiful landscapes, crossed by gently rolling terraced hills, by valleys and rivers. It seems that the Sangiovese was cultivated by the Etruscans, an ancient population who lived into Tuscany since IX sec A.C. Chianti is today one of the most know red wine around the world.

Regional Information

  • The natural beauty of Chianti, situated between Florence and Siena, has maintained all the charm that makes this zone one of the most attractive in all of Tuscany and renowned for its stunning landscapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Bottled in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy305kJ / 74kcal382kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Every day tipple

4 stars

Good for the price

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here