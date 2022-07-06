We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 165G

4.7(29)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 165G
£ 1.95
£11.82/kg
Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
177kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • Fresh Herbs Taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Garlic (1.3 %), Salt, Herbs, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy591 kJ177 kJ
-142 kcal43 kcal
Fat10 g3.0 g
of which Saturates6.7 g2.0 g
Carbohydrate5.3 g1.6 g
of which Sugars5.3 g1.6 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein7.2 g2.2 g
Salt0.91 g0.27 g
29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Tasty

5 stars

a really nice mix of garlic and herbs really tasty on crackers and nice mixed in mashed potato

Very tasty on crackers and in mashed. Potatoes. Ke

5 stars

Very tasty on crackers and in mashed. Potatoes. Keeps well in the fridge

Really good

5 stars

I really like this cheese as the flavour is just right and not overpowering

Yummy and Creamy

5 stars

Easy to spread and really yummy. Good flavour without being too strong.

Great stuff

5 stars

Always a favourite. Great on crusty bread or stirred into freshly cooked pasta and basil.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Great on Tesco cream crackers. A nice afternoon snack.

Tasty

5 stars

Used it on a sandwich instead of butter & on crackers. I do use it after 7 days as I find there is too much waste if I discarded it after 3 (the recommended time).

A quick easy sandwich filler.

4 stars

A quick easy sandwich filler.

Full of flavour

5 stars

quick easy lunch its a creamy, easy spreadable cheese, ideal with crackers for lunch . bought as part of a promotion will buy again

I find it to be a very versatile little pot of che

5 stars

I find it to be a very versatile little pot of cheese. Not just for cracker biscuits. It makes a lovely quick sauce with a little bit of milk. O

