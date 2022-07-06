Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese 165G

Tasty
a really nice mix of garlic and herbs really tasty on crackers and nice mixed in mashed potato
Very tasty on crackers and in mashed. Potatoes. Keeps well in the fridge
Really good
I really like this cheese as the flavour is just right and not overpowering
Yummy and Creamy
Easy to spread and really yummy. Good flavour without being too strong.
Great stuff
Always a favourite. Great on crusty bread or stirred into freshly cooked pasta and basil.
Lovely taste
Great on Tesco cream crackers. A nice afternoon snack.
Tasty
Used it on a sandwich instead of butter & on crackers. I do use it after 7 days as I find there is too much waste if I discarded it after 3 (the recommended time).
A quick easy sandwich filler.
Full of flavour
quick easy lunch its a creamy, easy spreadable cheese, ideal with crackers for lunch . bought as part of a promotion will buy again
I find it to be a very versatile little pot of cheese. Not just for cracker biscuits. It makes a lovely quick sauce with a little bit of milk. O