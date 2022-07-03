We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Ripen At Home Avocados 3Pack

4(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Ripen At Home Avocados 3Pack
£ 1.80
£0.60/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Ripen At Home Avocados 3Pack

Information

Good value but large stones.

4 stars

Good value but these had overlarge stones meant less avocado to eat.

Just Perfect

5 stars

Although there are now only 3 avocados in the pack instead of 4, they were still in a good condition for ripening at home. They will take just a few days to be ready to eat, but then that is perfect for me. The size is also good.

I wouldn’t purchase again

2 stars

I wouldn’t buy these again! Took ages to ripen and still pretty woody when ripe!

Good quality ripen at different times so easy for

5 stars

Good quality ripen at different times so easy for me on my own

Perfect size for lunchtime

5 stars

Great size and great flavour!

1 was ok on Tuesday evening but by yesterday the r

1 stars

1 was ok on Tuesday evening but by yesterday the remaining 2 were full mild and in compost bin

Pleased with product. Not had before. Lasted over

5 stars

Pleased with product. Not had before. Lasted over a week.

as usual only parts edible

3 stars

as usual only parts edible

delicious

4 stars

delicious, creamy avocado

Ripens perfectly in the kitchen fruit bowl!

5 stars

The ripen at home avocado has returned :D! I quite like this product as we buy a lot of avocado every week so we like to buy these ones too, to use towards the end of the week as we use the ripe and ready ones first, they are quite a good size too for the weekend light summer lunches. Ripens perfectly next to our bananas in the fruit bowl.

