Tesco Ripen At Home Avocados 3Pack

Good value but these had overlarge stones meant less avocado to eat.
Just Perfect
Although there are now only 3 avocados in the pack instead of 4, they were still in a good condition for ripening at home. They will take just a few days to be ready to eat, but then that is perfect for me. The size is also good.
I wouldn’t purchase again
I wouldn’t buy these again! Took ages to ripen and still pretty woody when ripe!
Good quality ripen at different times so easy for me on my own
Perfect size for lunchtime
Great size and great flavour!
1 was ok on Tuesday evening but by yesterday the remaining 2 were full mild and in compost bin
Pleased with product. Not had before. Lasted over a week.
as usual only parts edible
delicious, creamy avocado
Ripens perfectly in the kitchen fruit bowl!
The ripen at home avocado has returned :D! I quite like this product as we buy a lot of avocado every week so we like to buy these ones too, to use towards the end of the week as we use the ripe and ready ones first, they are quite a good size too for the weekend light summer lunches. Ripens perfectly next to our bananas in the fruit bowl.