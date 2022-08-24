Nature Valley Fruit & Nut Cereal Bars 4X30g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1751kJ /
Product Description
- Chewy bar made with apples, raisins, almonds and peanuts.
- Find out more about our delicious products and new flavours at: www.naturevalley.com
- Our new Nature Valley™ Fruit & Nut Apple, Raisin, Almond & Peanut Bar is made with a unique combination of 100% whole grain oats, two fruits and two nuts. Each bar is high in fibre and has no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives. With its chewy texture and delicious taste, it will be the perfect on-the-go snack.
- Nature Valley™
- Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like oats and fruits. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
- © General Mills
- Made with 100% Whole Grain Oats
- High in Fibre
- No Colours or Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (26%), Glucose Syrup, Roasted Peanuts (8%), Raisins (7.5%), Almonds (6.5%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dried Apples (4%), Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Cotton), Oligofructose, Fructose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Leathin), Dextrose, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Honey, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Best before: see bottom of pack.
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- Generals Mills International Sárl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience. Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com;
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Bar (30g)
|%* (30g)
|Energy
|1751kJ /
|525kJ /
|-
|417kcal
|125kcal
|6%
|Fat
|12.5g
|3.8g
|5%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.5g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|63.8g
|19.1g
|7%
|of which sugars
|22.1g
|6.6g
|7%
|Fibre
|7.1g
|2.1g
|-
|Protein
|8.4g
|2.5g
|5%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.07g
|1%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
