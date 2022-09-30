Oral-B Kids 3+ Spider-Man Electric Toothbrush & Case
Product Description
- Oral-B Kids 3+ Spider-Man Elec T/Brush & Case
- The Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush for ages 3+ gives kids the fun of Marvel Spider-Man with the gentle, effective clean of a dentists-recommended Oral-B toothbrush. With 2 brushing modes including a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Four Marvel Spider-Man themed stickers are included to customise the handle.
- Specifically designed to be gentle for kids
- Round brush head sized for small mouths
- Gentle on gums with extra soft bristles
- Suitable for ages 3+
- Customise the brush handle with 4 Marvel Spider-Man themed stickers
- Works with the free Disney Magic Timer app by Oral-B
- Rechargeable battery for an 8-day charge
- Encourages brushing for 2 minutes with a built-in-timer
Information
Produce of
Hungary
Warnings
- Periodically check the entire product/cords/accessories for damage. A damaged or non-functioning unit should no longer be used. If the product/ cords/accessories are damaged, take it to an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Usage by children under age 3 is not recommended. Toothbrushes can be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge, if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and maintenance shall not be performed by children. Children shall not play with the appliance. Use this product only for its intended use as described in then instruction manual. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UKWeybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XPUK
Safety information
Periodically check the entire product/cords/accessories for damage. A damaged or non-functioning unit should no longer be used. If the product/ cords/accessories are damaged, take it to an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Usage by children under age 3 is not recommended. Toothbrushes can be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge, if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and maintenance shall not be performed by children. Children shall not play with the appliance. Use this product only for its intended use as described in then instruction manual. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.