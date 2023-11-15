We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wella Deluxe Oil Infused Lotion Spray 150Ml

4.7(64)
£7.00

£4.67/100ml

WELLA DELUXE OIL INFUSED LOTION SPRAY 150ML
Infused with a blend of nourishing oils, Wella Dream Smooth & Nourish Lotion Spray offers 5 benefits to your hair: nourishment, smoothness, shine, frizz control, UV protection. Formulated without animal derived ingredients.
Deluxe Ultimate Styling & ProtectionFrizz control and lightweight nourishmentKeratin Protect 5Strength - 2Medium hold up to 3 days
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum/Fragrance, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Quaternium-80, Polyquaternium-37, Amodimethicone, Linalool, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Trideceth-12, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Application: Spray on damp hair and work through or comb hair. Do not rinse.

