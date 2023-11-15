Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstruc Tor 225Ml

Aussie 3 Mins Mrcle Reconstruc tor 225ml

Been overdoing things lately? (If that’s even possible!). A big squeeze of Aussie 3 Minute Miracle is the ultimate treat to revive dry and damaged hair in need of some serious TLC. Hair is left soft, shiny and deeply conditioned for up to 3 days. The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Macadamia Nut Oil, and leaves hair smelling diving. Multi-use formula: use as a daily deep conditioner, a speedy hair repair treatment when your locks need a (3-minute) quickie, or leave in for longer as an intensive hair mask (for extra TLC). If that ain’t a miracle, we don’t know what is!

MIRACLE HAIR TREATMENT: Aussie Reconstructor 3 Minute Miracle infused with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil AMAZING RESULTS: Deep treatment to revive and replenish dry, damaged hair in need of TLC IMPROVED VEGAN FORMULA: Cruelty-free formula, free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine 3 AUSSOME WAYS TO USE: A daily deep conditioner, 3 minute treatment or intensive mask RECYCLED BOTTLE: Bottle is made from 40% recycled plastic

Pack size: 225ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Histidine, Limonene, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil

Net Contents

225ml ℮

Preparation and Usage