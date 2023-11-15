Wella Deluxe Style & Restore Mousse 200ml

Danger. Extremely flammabale aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.

Application: Shake well before use and hold head upside down when dispensing the product. For medium length hair, use a golf ball-sized amount and distribute evenly into damp hair.

Provides perfect look definition & protection from future damage* *From heat, frizz and UV rays. Wella Deluxe definition & protection mousse helps restore your hair from within. Formulated without animal derived ingredients.

