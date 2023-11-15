We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wella Deluxe Style & Restore Mousse 200Ml

Wella Deluxe Style & Restore Mousse 200ml
Provides perfect look definition & protection from future damage**From heat, frizz and UV rays.Wella Deluxe definition & protection mousse helps restore your hair from within.Formulated without animal derived ingredients.
Ultimate Styling & ProtectionStyle Rescue Complex3 - Strong holdUp to 24 Hours
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Propane, Butane, Polyquarternium-11 Isobutane, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Malic Acid, Laureth-4, Pafrum/Fragrance, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol Methylparaben, Cetrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Application: Shake well before use and hold head upside down when dispensing the product. For medium length hair, use a golf ball-sized amount and distribute evenly into damp hair.

