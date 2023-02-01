Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks 280G
One typical steak
- Energy
- 885kJ
-
- 211kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.2g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 151kcal
Product Description
- 2 Beef steaks.
- *Maturing cuts of our prime beef for at least 30 days allows all the full flavour of the meat to develop.
- 30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef.
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 2-4 mins Lightly brush each side of the steak with olive oil and season. Fry in a very hot dry heavy based pan over a high heat for 1 minute on each side. For a rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1 minute (medium) or 2 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Vacuum packed for freshness.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (140g)
|Energy
|632kJ / 151kcal
|885kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.4g
|29.9g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Vacuum packed for freshness.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.