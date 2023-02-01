We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks 280G

Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks 280G

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

£6.00
£21.43/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main

One typical steak

Energy
885kJ
211kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Beef steaks.
  • *Maturing cuts of our prime beef for at least 30 days allows all the full flavour of the meat to develop.
  • 30 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef.
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 2-4 mins Lightly brush each side of the steak with olive oil and season. Fry in a very hot dry heavy based pan over a high heat for 1 minute on each side. For a rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1 minute (medium) or 2 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (140g)
Energy632kJ / 151kcal885kJ / 211kcal
Fat7.3g10.2g
Saturates2.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.4g29.9g
Salt0.10g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Vacuum packed for freshness.

