Garnier Body Superfood Cocoa Body Cream 380Ml

Up to 48H Repairing Butter: Garnier Body Superfood is a fast absorbing butter that hydrates skin up to 10 layers deep*. 97% Natural Origin Ingredients: This formula contains Cocoa Butter, known for its extra nourishing properties & Ceramide; a powerful skin supplement known for its repairing properties. Your Daily Does of Superfood and Derm Actives: treat your skin to hydration that you can feel & enjoy the relaxing application process after your daily shower or bath. Garnier Body Superfood Cocoa & Ceramide is formulated for very dry skin and enriched with two powerful key ingredients! Cocoa is known for its extra nourishing properties & Ceramide is a powerful skin supplement known for its repairing properties. This powerful cream leaves the skin feeling instantly hydrated, up to 10 layers deep*, for results you can feel and provides up to 48 hour hydrating repair**. With ingredients of 97% Natural Origin - this product is a vegan formula. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. *Upper layers of the epidermis **Instrumental test, 24 volunteers

Body Butter for Very Dry Skin Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products, approved by Cruelty Free International Dermatologically Tested: For very dry skin

Pack size: 380ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetyl Esters, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter / Cocoa Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Sodium Polyacrylate, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Caramel, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

380ml

Preparation and Usage