Lu Le Petit Ganache Choco Hazelnut 105G

Lu Le Petit Ganache Choco Hazelnut 105G
£1.50
£1.43/100g

Each 31.5 g contains

Energy
675kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

-

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits with a chocolate-hazelnut flavour filling (43 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Charter Harmony
  • Sustainable Wheat for Great Biscuits
  • 1 Carefully selected wheat
  • 2 Close to our bakeries
  • 3 With more sustainable farming practices
  • 4 In partnership with farmers
  • Discover more on harmony.info
  • The LU bakery was created in 1846 in Nantes, France from the union of two bakers. To this day, we still use many of the traditional recipes and quality ingredients to ensure we are baking tasty and high quality products.
  • Think these are delicious?
  • We're sure you'll love the rest of our range too!
  • LU Le Petit Beurre
  • LU Le Petit Chocolat
  • Delicate golden biscuits with a choco-hazelnut flavour filling
  • No preservatives
  • Sustainable wheat
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour 30%, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 6, 5 %, Milk Fat, Corn Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Egg Powder, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flavourings, Yeast Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before date: see side of pack. Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

1 portion = 31.5 g. This pack contains about 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g3 portions (31.5 g)%* / 3 portions (31.5 g)
Energy2143 kJ675 kJ
-513 kcal162 kcal8 %
Fat28 g8.7 g12 %
of which Saturates11 g3.4 g17 %
Carbohydrate59 g19 g7 %
of which Sugars32 g10 g11 %
Fibre3.6 g1.1 g
Protein5.2 g1.6 g3 %
Salt0.27 g0.08 g1 %
1 portion = 31.5 g. This pack contains about 3 portions---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
