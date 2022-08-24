Lu Le Petit Ganache Choco Hazelnut 105G
Each 31.5 g contains
- Energy
- 675kJ
-
- 162kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.7g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits with a chocolate-hazelnut flavour filling (43 %).
- Charter Harmony
- Sustainable Wheat for Great Biscuits
- 1 Carefully selected wheat
- 2 Close to our bakeries
- 3 With more sustainable farming practices
- 4 In partnership with farmers
- The LU bakery was created in 1846 in Nantes, France from the union of two bakers. To this day, we still use many of the traditional recipes and quality ingredients to ensure we are baking tasty and high quality products.
- Delicate golden biscuits with a choco-hazelnut flavour filling
- No preservatives
- Sustainable wheat
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour 30%, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 6, 5 %, Milk Fat, Corn Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Egg Powder, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Flavourings, Yeast Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For best before date: see side of pack. Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 portion = 31.5 g. This pack contains about 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
Net Contents
105g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|3 portions (31.5 g)
|%* / 3 portions (31.5 g)
|Energy
|2143 kJ
|675 kJ
|-
|513 kcal
|162 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|28 g
|8.7 g
|12 %
|of which Saturates
|11 g
|3.4 g
|17 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|19 g
|7 %
|of which Sugars
|32 g
|10 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|3.6 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|1 portion = 31.5 g. This pack contains about 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
