Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Trifle 550G

Heavenly
Heavenly ‼️ My 2 favourite flavours in one dessert - 2 of us greedily ate it between us but would serve 3 / 4 less gluttonous persons
Too moreish
It was good but probably a bit too sweet for me. Nevertheless I enjoyed it and ate it all in one day which would be the only reason that I would not order it again!!!
Indulgent Treat
It is gorgeous, super silky and smooth with just enough sponge and the chocolate curls give a little crunch texture too. Hoping it will be made in a dark chocolate version.
The best!
I love this trifle! As a huge Cadbury caramel lover this trifle is amazing! It tastes gorgeous and the combination of flavours is great. I have to be careful not to demolish the lot as it’s just so moreish!