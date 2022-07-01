We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Trifle 550G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Trifle 550G
£ 3.00
£0.55/100g

Per serving 1/6 pot (92g approx.)

Energy
934kJ
224kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A layered sharing dessert with Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate mousse, sponge and smooth caramel flavour dessert all topped with stabilised whipped cream and milk chocolate curls
  • Delicious layers of Cadbury dairy milk chocolate mousse, sponge and smooth caramel flavour dessert topped with a fresh cream layer and milk chocolate curls
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cream, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sponge (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Humectant (E422), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (E450, E500)), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (1.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Milk Chocolate Curls (1%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (E412, E410, E450, E415, E401, E407, E1442, Pectin), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E472b, E471), Dried Buttermilk, Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Toffee Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Use by: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Number of uses

Each pot contains 6 x 92g approx. servings

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,

Return to

  • Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/6 of a pot (approx. 92g)%* Per pot
Energy kJ1015934
kcal24322411%
Fat g14.313.119%
of which saturates g8.78.040%
Carbohydrate g24.722.79%
of which sugars g19.918.320%
Fibre g0.50.5
Protein g4.03.77%
Salt g0.140.132%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Each pot contains 6 x 92g approx. servings---
4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Heavenly

5 stars

Heavenly ‼️ My 2 favourite flavours in one dessert - 2 of us greedily ate it between us but would serve 3 / 4 less gluttonous persons

Too moreish

4 stars

It was good but probably a bit too sweet for me. Nevertheless I enjoyed it and ate it all in one day which would be the only reason that I would not order it again!!!

Indulgent Treat

5 stars

It is gorgeous, super silky and smooth with just enough sponge and the chocolate curls give a little crunch texture too. Hoping it will be made in a dark chocolate version.

The best!

5 stars

I love this trifle! As a huge Cadbury caramel lover this trifle is amazing! It tastes gorgeous and the combination of flavours is great. I have to be careful not to demolish the lot as it’s just so moreish!

